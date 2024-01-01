Re:Zero season 3 reveals special illustration with additional announcements

Re:Zero season 3 was officially announced in 2023 and is scheduled for release sometime in 2024. Although the exact release date hasn't been revealed yet, it will most likely be sometime in mid-2024. The highly anticipated third season will adapt arc 5 of the light novel and will once again be animated by White Fox Co.

The total episode count of season 3 isn't confirmed yet, but it is expected to be another two-course season like its predecessors. Currently, Re:Zero has two seasons released with a total of 50 episodes, all of which are available for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Re: Zero series.

Re:Zero season 3 new illustration and giveaway

On January 1, 2024, the official Re:Zero website welcomed the new year with a special illustration featuring Subaru, Emilia, Ram, and Rem adorned in traditional Japanese clothing, with this artistic homage aimed to commemorate the beginning of 2024.

To further engage fans, the website announced a New Year Card giveaway, accessible to 100 fortunate individuals selected through a Twitter lottery. The participation was fairly simple—followers of the official Re:Zero anime Twitter account only needed to follow the account and retweet the designated New Year post.

Unfortunately, the giveaway prizes had shipping restrictions confined to Japan. Additionally, the winners' privacy was a priority, as their identities were not publicly disclosed, with only the successful entrants receiving notifications of their victory.

An older Re:Zero Season 3 visual was also released in July 2023, along with the announcement of Re:Zero Season 3. Although the visual did not divulge intricate details about season 3, it masterfully provided a sneak peek into the world that hosted the captivating storyline.

This painting-like visual portrayed lead characters such as Anastasia, Emilia, Crusch, Priscilla, and the Felt Camp in a dreamlike realm amidst ruins, with castles looming in the background.

As a contextual note, Re:Zero Season 3 will adapt Arc 5, The Stars that Engrave History, following the conclusion of Season 2 with Arc 4, The Everlasting Contract. Fans of this series can potentially expect an announcement or teaser of Re:Zero Season 3 soon.

The narrative will unfold with Anastasia Hoshin inviting Emilia, Priscilla, Crusch, and the Felt Camp to a gathering in the Watergate City of Priestella. The imminent threat of the Witch Cult seizing control of the city will propel Natsuki Subaru into action, compelling him to unite the disparate camps in a bid to thwart the evil Cultists and liberate the city.

Final Thoughts

The Re:Zero anime stands as a faithful adaptation of its light novel counterpart, with Season 3 eagerly awaited by fans. As of now, the light novel boasts a total of 35 volumes, promising a rich and expansive source material for future anime adaptations.