Re:Zero creators Tappei & Eiji confirmed to write Suicide Squad anime

Following the announcement of the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime, it was revealed that Re:Zero author Tappei Nagatsuki and scriptwriter Eiji Umehara are set to collaborate and write the story for the anime. Both are also widely known for being the original creators of Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song.

Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio are together set to collaborate on the anime as they plan to collide two of the most maddening worlds together to create the Suicide Squad ISEKAI. As part of the announcement, the anime also revealed an announcement trailer featuring Harley Quinn and The Joker.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio together announced the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime, which is set to see Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad get transported into the isekai world.

Thus, who better to write such a story other than the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- original creator Tappei Nagatsuki. Joining him is the popular scriptwriter of anime like Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and Beelzebub, Eiji Umehara. Both creators have previously together co-created the original story for Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song.

Joining them as part of the staff is Eri Osada as the director of the anime. He has previously directed episodes from Jujutsu Kaisen and Gintama. Manga artist Akira Amano will be drafting the original characters, while Naoto Hosoda will be designing the characters.

Akira Amano is responsible for the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime's key visuals and for designing the characters for Psycho-Pass. Meanwhile, Naoto Hosoda has previously directed Mirai Nikki, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, and several other anime.

Joining them is Kenichiro Suehiro to compose the music for the anime. He has previously provided music for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Fire Force, Goblin Slayer, and others. Lastly, Shinya Tsuruoka will be serving as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.

How fans reacted to the Re:Zero creators working on the anime

Upon learning that the Re:Zero creators were set to work on the Suicide Squad anime, fans were left excited as they were sure it was set to be great. Many anime fans weren't previously too interested in the crossover. However, upon learning that Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara were set to collaborate on the story, they were convinced that the DC anime was set to be a hit.

While fans may be overstating what the new anime could achieve, they claimed that it could end up becoming the anime of the year. Considering that WIT Studio was animating the series, fans were certain that they would be able to adapt the story beautifully. Thus, they were now waiting for additional news about the anime.

