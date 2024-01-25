10 anime characters like Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling has kicked off on a high. With three episodes released and the fourth not too far away, the series has lived up to the hype so far. Sung Jin-Woo, dubbed "Humanity's Weakest Hunter," has begun his journey to completely overturn that title, thanks to the System. He is the only Hunter who can grow in power with each battle.

In anime, there are many other series that are similar and in the same realm as Solo Leveling. Simply put, it features a protagonist who starts as weak but, through some fateful encounter, treads the path to becoming the strongest. Here are some anime characters similar to Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo.

Anime characters similar to Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo

10) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

This list would be incomplete without Naruto Uzumaki. Nearly everyone knows that name and the legendary history behind it. Naruto has truly established itself as one of the greatest anime series that generates hype even to this day.

Like Sung Jin-Woo's tale from Solo Leveling, this was a story of a young boy who could barely perform basic jutsu but later became the most powerful shinobi in all of the land. From being unable to execute the Shadow Clone Jutsu to making thousands of independently functioning clones, the blond-haired shinobi came a long way.

9) Rudeus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

At this point, Rudeus Greyrat needs no introduction. He is yet another face that can be placed beside Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo on this list. In his previous life, Rudeus was a 34-year-old overweight NEET. He was reincarnated into another world after being hit by a truck while attempting to save some kids.

Realizing that he had wasted his previous life, he swore to make the most of his new one and begin his journey as Rudeus Greyrat. He learns magic and upskills in many aspects, making the most of every situation to build himself into a remarkable character.

8) Ryota Sakamoto (Btooom!)

While not exactly on the same line as Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling, Ryota Sakamoto from Btooom! might be on the same page. Before being nominated and picked for the live-action version of the popular video game Btooom!, Ryota was a typical NEET, locked in his room playing online games all day.

However, his mother nominated him to "disappear," not knowing she was sending him as a participant in a live-action version of Btooom! There, it is almost as if he becomes all-powerful. His experience from playing the video game gives him an edge and, in some way, makes him the strongest on the island.

7) Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito probably comes closest to Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo on this list. In a true Isekai manner, Kirito was found in different worlds in the form of games like Sword Art Online, ALfheim Online, Gun Gale Online, and Project Alicization. Like Jin-Woo, he was initially a low-level "Player" who had survived and completed quests.

Again, just like the Solo Leveling protagonist, he becomes among the top and most powerful players, possessing various skills and abilities.

6) Naofumi Iwatani (Rising of the Shield Hero)

Like Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling, Naofumi Iwatani was not what he is today. He was a regular teen going about his daily life with a passion for video games, light novels, anime, and other otaku-like activities. He helped his younger brother regain his academic focus and thus, in a way, repaired family tensions.

One fine day, he stumbled upon a book called "The Record of the Four Holy Weapons," which transported him to another world. It was revealed that he was summoned there as the legendary Shield Hero, one of the Four Legendary Heroes.

5) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo and Chainsaw Man's Denji are not all that different. Both started out as powerless and often overlooked by others. As a young boy, Denji lost his father and inherited his debt to the Yakuza. He spent his days as a Devil Hunter trying to pay it back.

However, one day, under the control of a Devil, the Yakuza betray and kill him. His loyal companion makes a contract with him and becomes his heart, reviving him as Chainsaw Man. Thus, this feeble teen becomes one of the most powerful Devils to exist.

4) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Like Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori on this list, Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki can be placed beside Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling. The orange-haired teen began as a human who could see Souls and, like Yuji, possessed exceptional physical ability. A fateful encounter with Rukia Kuchiki turned him into a Shinigami.

After that, he fought Hollows and started functioning as a Shinigami, carrying out the associated duties and growing in power.

3) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Another face that can be compared to Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo is Tanjiro Kamado. Before joining the Demon Slayer Corps, he was a coal burner. One day, after returning from his daily duties, he found his family slaughtered, and his younger sister, Nezuko, turned into a Demon.

Thus, he trained hard and joined the Corps to find a remedy to turn his sister back into a human and to hunt Demons. Later, upon learning the truth, he swore to hunt and take down Muzan for his actions.

2) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji Itadori is a tad bit different from Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling. While the latter began as quite weak, Yuji, although oblivious to Cursed Energy, possessed considerable physical ability. This is due to him being a Death Painting. In the initial part of Jujutsu Kaisen, he is seen displaying these capabilities by how far he threw the shot put.

Later, in a clutch situation, he swallowed one of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers, and the rest is history. Just like Jin-Woo, he, too, learned what he could and couldn't do and honed them to get stronger.

1) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Like Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo, Izuku Midoriya began as a powerless child. In the My Hero Academia universe, he was born Quirkless. However, his innate heroism and strong sense of justice caught the Number 1 Hero All Might's attention.

Thus, he was chosen as the successor to All Might's power, making him the ninth and current holder of One For All. Like Jin-Woo, he kept unlocking different abilities of the Quirk as the series progressed and made his way to becoming the strongest.

