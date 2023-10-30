Mushoku Tensei: Why does Rudeus have so much Mana? Explained

In the world of Mushoku Tensei, several factors besides strength and skills would make an individual stand out from the rest, and that is their Mana, which translates to Magical Power. Mana is the source of all magic in the Six-Faced World, which every inhabitant possesses within their bodies.

Each individual within the Six-Faced World possesses a distinct Mana pool. The larger the reserve, the more magical prowess they have, while a smaller Mana pool imposes limitations that can turn into a disadvantage. However, in the protagonist’s case, he has a colossal Mana, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for the Mushoku Tensei series.

Laplace Factor is one of the reasons why Rudeus has so much Mana in Mushoku Tensei

Expand Tweet

In the long list of overpowered characters of the anime, manga, and the light novel universe, there is no doubt that Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei would certainly earn a spot, given his formidable and unparalleled prowess.

However, unlike other MCs of the Isekai series, Rudeus wasn’t bestowed any special powers that made him strong. As the story progressed, it was revealed that Rudeus was born with a strong Laplace Factor, a unique trait in capability that only a rare percentage of people are born with.

This is because of the eponymous Demon God Laplace’s reincarnation method, where he sent his soul from the past to the far future to multiple people in order to find the perfect vessel for his revival.

Expand Tweet

Laplace initiated the process soon after he got sealed by the presently-known Three Legendary Demon-God Slayers 400 years ago. Orstead, the Dragon God, alluded to the fact that the mutation involving the Laplace Factor occurs in unborn infants.

The bestowed powerful abilities from this mutation come at a great cost, often leading to the unfortunate stillbirth of these children due to the strain on their bodies. However, Rudeus miraculously managed to survive. The Laplace Factor solely increased the size of his Mana pool and didn’t provide him with additional Mana.

Rudeus trained obsessively from a very young age when he was just 2-3 years old. As soon as he learned about magic in the new world, he started practicing the Waterball and Water Canon techniques repeatedly until he depleted his Mana reserve each session before passing out.

Expand Tweet

Much like how muscles break during workouts and subsequently rebuild and grow stronger, the properties of Mana in the Six-Faced World function in a comparable manner. His magical prowess grew to an extent, causing him to develop voiceless incantation, and only a few people are capable of such feat.

In the case of Rudeus, his voiceless incantation capability is much rarer than the other mages. Where normal mages take at least five seconds to perform a basic spell and thirty to sixty seconds for higher spells, Rudeus can perform any of them in the blink of an eye.

Overall, it would be disrespectful to assume that the protagonist of Mushoku Tensei has an inherent advantage over Mana, given the strength he received from the Laplace Factor. In reality, Rudeus worked diligently to become a formidable presence. He persists in his training and relentless growth, not only to protect the people he loves but also to stand his ground against challenging adversaries.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei anime and light novel series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.