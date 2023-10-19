Who is the Man-God in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation? Explained

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has garnered significant attention for its intricate narrative and well-developed characters. Within this universe, the Man-God, also known as Hitogami, emerges as a central figure whose actions and intentions drive many of the series' pivotal events. This article aims to shed light on the enigmatic Man-God, exploring his origins, relationships, and the overarching influence he wields within the story.

The world of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is teeming with gods, deities, and supernatural beings, each playing their own distinct roles. Among this pantheon, Hitogami's presence is particularly notable. Initially introduced as a seemingly benign entity, the depth of his machinations and the extent of his influence become increasingly evident as the narrative progresses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation novel.

Hitogami's background and origins in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Hitogami's exact origins remain shrouded in mystery. What is known is that after the death of the Creator God, he was born within the Void World, unbeknownst to anyone. At some point in the distant past, he either killed or usurped the original Human God and took on his form.

This act set in motion a series of events that would have profound implications for the world of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

He began manipulating the First Dragon God and his five Dragon Generals, leading them to destroy the other four worlds. Afterward, he assisted the survivors of these devastated worlds in fleeing to the Human World.

When the five Dragon Generals turned against the Dragon God, weakening him, Hitogami seized the opportunity to strike a fatal blow, subsequently destroying the Dragon World. However, before his victory was complete, the dying Dragon God used his remaining power to trap Hitogami within the Void World.

Hitogami's relationship with other characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Hitogami's interactions with various characters in the series are both intricate and impactful. His relationships are often characterized by manipulation, deceit, and hidden agendas.

Hitogami initially presents himself as a helpful assistant to Rudeus Greyrat, the protagonist, who is reincarnated from Earth after a tragic accident. Over time, Rudeus begins to trust Hitogami due to the seemingly beneficial advice he provides.

However, this trust is shattered when it's revealed that Hitogami intends to kill all of Rudeus' children, including Lara Greyrat, Lily Greyrat, Christina Greyrat, Ars Greyrat, and Sieghardt Saladin Greyrat. The reason for this is a prophecy that foretells that Rudeus' offspring will be the ones to end Hitogami's life.

After the Mana Calamity event, which transported Rudeus and Eris to the Demon Continent, Hitogami made his first appearance. He advised Rudeus to trust and support Ruijerd. Despite Rudeus' initial suspicions, he gradually began to trust the Man-God due to the helpful advice he received. However, it's later revealed that Hitogami seeks to kill everyone Rudeus loves.

This revelation stems from Hitogami's vision of a future where Orsted collaborates with Rudeus' descendants to assassinate him. To prevent this future, Hitogami warns Rudeus that he won't be left alone unless Orsted is killed. After a confrontation, Rudeus decides to join the fight against Hitogami in exchange for Orsted's promise to protect his family.

Moreover, Hitogami is the arch-enemy of the Dragon God Orsted. This enmity stems from Hitogami's role in the downfall of the First Dragon God, who was Orsted's father. Despite being trapped in the Void World, Hitogami continues to exert his influence, manipulating events and characters from the shadows. He is particularly known for appearing in people's dreams and recruiting them as his "apostles."

Hitogami's powers and abilities

Hitogami's prowess is both vast and formidable in the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series. His unique ability to be inherently trusted by humans, with a few exceptions like Rudeus and his lineage, sets him apart.

Through dreams, he can communicate with individuals, reading their thoughts during these engagements. However, his powers are rendered ineffective against non-human entities.

His extensive knowledge of magic and history is unparalleled, even surpassing that of beings like Orsted. The First Dragon God once alluded to Hitogami's divine capabilities, suggesting that he possessed the power to decimate the Dragon World with a singular strike. This testament underscores Hitogami's position as one of the most potent entities in the series.

In conclusion, the Man-God, Hitogami, is a central figure in the world of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. His actions and decisions have shaped the course of events in the series, making him a character of significant importance. As the story progresses, the depth of his influence and the intricacies of his plans continue to unravel, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

