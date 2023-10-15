Mushoku Tensei: How did Sylphy’s hair turn white? Explained

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 has left fans utterly perplexed with a slew of unresolved mysteries, adding to the list of major plot holes within the series. One of the most prominent enigmas revolves around Fittoa’s teleportation incident, which has taken a severe toll on the mental well-being of the protagonist and other characters, pushing them to their limits.

In a parallel experience to Rudeus and others, Sylphy found herself teleported to the Asura Kingdom, where her dramatic arrival was the opening scene of the sequel’s episode 0, “Guardian Fitz.”

During her descent, Sylphy underwent a sudden and unanticipated transformation, with her hair turning white. This transformation has left fans deeply bewildered as they seek to unravel the mystery behind this unexpected change.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel.

Exploring the reason behind the astonishing shift in Sylphy’s appearance on Mushoku Tensei

Expand Tweet

In the Mushoku Tensei universe, it’s important to note that none of the characters possess the ability to alter their physical appearance with magic. This holds true even as the light novel series progresses. In a nutshell, the actual reason behind Sylphy’s hair turning white was the result of her pushing her Mana beyond its limits.

As Sylphy was falling from the sky, the ground rushing up to meet her, she faced an impending disaster with a notable absence of any means to save herself. Unfazed by the terror of her predicament, Sylphy, much like Rudeus, was capable of casting spells with voiceless incantations.

In her initial panic, she summoned a colossal blob of water mid-air, a reflexive attempt to survive the fall. However, the first response only brought her perilously close to drowning in the suspended pool of water. As she grasped for breath, she realized she needed a different approach to ensure her survival.

Expand Tweet

During her second desperate attempt, Sylphy harnessed every ounce of her Mana in an extraordinary display of power. She compressed the air around her, then released it all at once, propelling herself upwards just moments before reaching the unforgiving ground.

Unbeknownst to Sylphy, this sudden burst of air had another unintended consequence. It intercepted a monstrous boar that was menacingly advancing toward Princess Ariel of the Asura Kingdom. The unleashed power proved overwhelming, crushing the beast’s skull and saving Ariel from the impending danger.

Gravity played its part in this dramatic rescue, reinforcing the power of Sylphy’s impromptu airstrike. In a show of gratitude for Sylphy’s heroic act that saved her life, Princess Ariel bestowed upon her the position once held by the late Derek, who had met his unfortunate end at the hands of the monstrous boar moments before Sylphy’s timely arrival.

Expand Tweet

Along with this new role came a fresh identity, as she was now known as Fitz, a name that was bestowed upon her by Ariel to keep her real identity secret. Given her personality, she also garnered the moniker “Silent,” and together they formed her new name, Silent Fitz.

The enigma surrounding Sylphy’s hair color shift remains. While Rudeus, too, experienced a temporary alteration in hair color, he managed to swiftly return to his original hue, thanks to his vast Mana reserves and remarkable abilities. For Sylphy, her unique situation and the potential long-term effects on her hair remain uncertain, creating an intriguing subplot in the ongoing saga of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.