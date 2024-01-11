10 best survival anime series that you should watch

Survival anime, a genre that has grown increasingly popular in recent years, focuses on characters striving to survive in harsh conditions, often against nature or other humans. These survival anime series showcase resourcefulness, perseverance, and strength in the face of adversity.

Audiences are captivated by the high stakes and life-or-death scenarios these shows present. Additionally, the resourcefulness displayed by the characters and the solutions they come up with to overcome extreme odds make for compelling viewing.

Typically, survival anime fall into one of two broad categories—survival game anime, where characters are pitted against each other, and survival shows, where characters battle the elements. These shows range from having heavy fantasy or sci-fi elements to being completely grounded in reality.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch survival anime series

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most popular modern survival anime. Humanity faces near extinction from the terror of towering, human-eating Titans. After the Titans drive humanity to the brink of annihilation, the survivors barricade themselves inside a city protected by high walls.

The plot follows Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps, a military brigade that ventures out to face the Titan threat and reclaim their territory. As the story unfolds, mysteries surrounding the origins of the Titans add layers of intrigue and depth to the gripping narrative. With its complex storyline and high-stakes action, Attack on Titan has kept viewers hooked since its debut in 2013.

2. Future Diary

Future Diary, also known as Mirai Nikki, is a popular survival game anime with a supernatural twist. The game involves 12 players who possess “future diaries” that can predict the future. The last player standing becomes the new God.

The story centers on Yukiteru Amano, a socially reclusive student. Yukiteru relies on his future diary to survive the deadly game orchestrated by the unhinged God, Deus Ex Machina. With an obsessive female ally named Yuno Gasai, Yukiteru confronts a cast of morally bankrupt characters in an epic battle royale.

3. Dr. Stone

For an intriguing sci-fi take on survival anime genre, look no further than 2019's hit show, Dr. Stone. One fateful day, a mysterious light transforms all humans into stone. Thousands of years later, teenage science prodigy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. He decides to rebuild civilization with his vast scientific knowledge.

Senku must craft tools, weapons, pottery, and more from scratch. He faces monstrous lions, poison gas, warring tribes, and other threats. But with some allies and modern know-how, Senku persists in his goal to revive the petrified human race.

4. The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland provides a fresh take on the survival anime genre by pitting children against demons. Protagonists Emma, Norman, and Ray live at Grace Field House, an orphanage where they and other children lead a happy life. But they soon discover the shocking truth—they are being raised as food for demonic creatures.

Armed with only their wits, the children hatch elaborate plans to escape their farm prison. Can Emma, Norman, and Ray outsmart their monstrous wardens and reach freedom? The Promised Neverland keeps audiences perpetually tense with its cloak-and-dagger style plot.

5. Btooom!

For an intense anime take on gaming culture, check out Btooom! In this series, Ryōta Sakamoto, an unemployed 22-year-old, gets trapped inside Btooom!, a popular online video game in which he excels. To get home, Ryōta must now win the real-world version of the game, which involves battling other stranded players with bombs and other weapons.

Btooom! captures the stark brutality of survival games as contestants betray allies and lose their humanity in the name of victory. With stunning visuals and a killer soundtrack, this action-packed psychological thriller is an underrated gem in the survival anime genre.

6. Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero follows anxiety-ridden outcast Subaru Natsuki, who gets mysteriously transported to a fantasy world. There, he discovers an ability that forces him to relive events upon dying. Armed with only this power, Subaru battles witches, psychopaths, and monstrous beasts to protect those he cares for in this new world.

Viewers find Subaru’s struggles to overcome weakness and trauma in the face of unimaginable horror to be quite relatable. Despite adversity, he chooses to soldier on for the sake of his friends—even if it kills him, again and again. This relentless perseverance in the midst of harrowing challenges is what makes Re:Zero a standout in the survival anime genre.

7. School Live!

Cute, bubbly high schooler Yuki Takeya loves being part of the School Living Club. She resides at school with fellow club members and a puppy named Tarōmaru. But in reality, Yuki’s school is overrun by zombies, and her cheerful world is just a comforting delusion shielding her from horrific truths.

School Live! seemingly subverts the survival anime genre by presenting a slice-of-life style show masking a zombie apocalypse. But soon, the reality of their ceaseless struggle against the undead hordes becomes apparent. This show blends tragedy and comedy while featuring empathetic characters you can’t help but root for.

8. Goblin Slayer

In a medieval world teeming with goblins, only the Goblin Slayer concerns himself with eradicating the exploding goblin menace. Mysterious and detached, he saves rookie adventurers from a goblin nest, then enlists them for his grim crusade.

Goblin Slayer portrays a dark fantasy setting that feels harsh and unforgiving. The titular character employs extensive preparation, tactical teamwork, and psychological warfare against the vicious, cunning goblins. His single-minded dedication makes him a compelling survival protagonist.

9. The Island of Giant Insects

The Island of Giant Insects is a gripping survival anime where shipwrecked students find themselves stranded on an island teeming with giant bugs that are hungry for human flesh. As they struggle to stay alive, factions form and psyches break down in this tense survival thriller.

Trapped on this island from hell, former friends become bitter rivals while romance blooms between unlikely pairs. With starvation and insect monsters lurking everywhere, who will make it out alive? The Island of Giant Insects delivers survival game action spiced with ecchi overtones.

10. High Rise Invasion

When teen Yuri Honjō wakes up in a nightmarish cityscape, she discovers that she’s been conscripted as a “Sweeper” in a real-life survival game run by masked tyrants. To escape this bizarre world perched atop skyscrapers, Yuri must employ skills honed from her martial arts training.

High Rise Invasion dazzles viewers with stunning urban vistas and dynamic action choreography. At the same time, Yuri and her reluctant comrades struggle to retain their sanity and morality. With surreal style and psychological tension, this sci-fi survival thriller aims high.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best survival anime series showcase resourceful characters that confront extreme situations including monsters, warring factions, and punishing elements. These riveting shows depict the best and worst of human nature. Protagonists get tested to their very limits both mentally and physically. Some aim to save civilization while others simply hope to make it to tomorrow.

Survival anime prove to be wildly popular thanks to viewers connecting with characters persevering against all odds. So if you crave high-stakes drama with gritty realism and captivating visuals, be sure to check out these fantastic survival anime titles.