5 new-gen shonen anime protagonists whom everyone knows (& 5 whom no one remembers)

The 2010s was a massive decade for iconic Shonen anime protagonists - from massively popular characters from My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen to beloved sleeper hits like Black Clover and Chainsaw Man, the Shonen protagonist has been drastically impacted by this span of years. There’ll be new shonen inspired by them, who will also go on to become iconic.

But not every series can be so lucky. For every iconic hit there’s a series that goes forgotten, ones that get quietly canceled or canned, or trudge on being just popular enough to survive.

5 new-gen shonen anime protagonists that are beloved, and 5 people don’t think too much about

1) Unforgettable: Tanjiro

Tanjiro is a pretty new face to shonen anime, but memorable all the same. (Image via Ufotable)

The vengeance seeking demon slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, has become an iconic face among the shonen anime protagonist. The scar on his forehead and his sunlight wielding powers are one thing, but fans of Demon Slayer probably know him for his undying devotion to saving his sister, Nezuko, from her demonic transformation.

This, plus the stunning animation and art of Demon Slayer in general, makes Tanjiro hard to forget. His flashy sunlight sword fighting style was brought to life by Ufotable in jaw dropping glory, as Tanjiro so readily deserves. Few will forget this demon slayer's face.

2) Easily forgotten: Shinra Kusakabe

Fire Force sure looks nice, but how memorable is it? (Image via David Productions)

The fiery main protagonist of Fire Force is a shonen anime protagonist people may struggle to remember. While Fire Force was a fairly popular manga, it has hardly had the reception that some of 2010s more major hits have enjoyed, and mostly exists as a flashy show and not much else.

Shinra’s a pyrokinetic who has flaming feet. Literally. He joins a fire fighting brigade to both fight fires and fiery monsters called Infernals. They also fight corruption within the fire fighters. Fire Force is very archetypical shonen, the protagonist included.

3) Unforgettable: Denji

Denji as the Chainsaw Man fighting the Katana Man. (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Once an incredibly unlucky boy with a chainsaw-dog pet, Denji and his devil Pochita fuse to become the titular Chainsaw Man of Chainsaw Man. Denji at seems like a pretty archetypical shonen anime protagonist at first - he’s lovesick, women obsessed, and is fairly hotheaded and simple.

Then again, it’s because he’s a unique take on that archetype that makes it interesting. He’s emotionally damaged, more used to being treated as subhuman than having any sort of standard for himself.

Seeing Denji take the reins of his life and finding happiness is an inspiring tale that makes this shonen protagonist hard to forget.

4) Easily forgotten: Boruto

How different is Boruto from his father, really? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some people may say, ‘Of course I remember Boruto, he’s Naruto’s son!’ and this is, in fact, likely true. People do know Boruto as the son of Naruto and Hinata, the one who is the protagonist of Boruto. But… does Boruto really do anything that his father hasn’t?

Is Boruto significantly different from his father? He’s a loud mouthed boy who has his legacy held over his head, and while not ostracized he… Isn’t terribly distinct.

This isn’t to say he’s forgettable, because Boruto’s name is there in the title, and he’s the son to an incredibly popular and well known protagonist, but how much of his character do people actually remember? Likely not much.

5) Unforgettable: Yuji Itadori

Yuji and Sukuna confronting one another. (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji is almost a shoe-in for a list like this. Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest ongoing shonen series, and Yuji is part of that. Not necessarily because he’s a unique character, but rather the fact he shares a body with the main antagonist, Sukuna, king of curses. This inevitably sets up a unique dynamic from almost the first moment that this becomes a part of the plot.

Is Yuji held up by his dynamic? Yes, but removing this dynamic he has would significantly change the series. His tie to Sukuna has had a huge part in the memorable factor to him.

Like Tanjiro as well, he also has had an excellently animated anime thanks to Studio MAPPA, which also helps his memorability. Yuji Itadori is gonna be tough to forget.

6) Easily Forgotten: Inyuo

This Netflix Shonen might not be super memorable. (Image via Pierrot Plus)

Magnell of the Sea Blue is a very nice looking anime and builds an interesting world around it. That is about all there is to remember about it. Its main character, Inyuo, is no exception. He’s plain and serves pretty much only the purpose of seeing the world through the eyes of someone who can handle the unique dangers it presents.

With this anime releasing in 2019, Inyuo has competition among strong and memorable shonen anime protagonists who had just debuted like Denji and Itadori. It's almost unfair to have him here. But people don’t remember Inyuo. So he makes this list anyways.

7) Unforgettable: Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya

Deku's an iconic face of shonen now. (Image via Studio Bones)

While some may call My Hero Academia’s protagonist boring, Deku certainly isn’t forgettable. The face of the series, Deku rose up from a powerless boy to being the wielder of a fantastical power, not to mention a face among the new-gen shonen anime protagonists people would be hard pressed to forget.

He has likely also inspired a slew of other shonen anime protagonists- powerless people who gain powers as their introduction to a new world opened before them.

This can be seen in characters like the previously mentioned Yuji and Asta from Black Clover. Deku’s impact being forgetten is doubtful.

8) Easily Forgotten: Eiji Hoshimiya

Eiji is not a very memorable shonen anime protagonist. (Image via Asread)

The main protagonist of Big Order is just easily forgettable. His design is plain, he’s deliberately overpowered, and just isn’t that interesting in general. Eiji has control powers over pretty much anything, which helps kill the conflict and instead introduces a massive amount of ‘power creep’ in his own series.

With no real conflict arising from that as a result, Eiji becomes just another shonen anime protagonist - and an utterly forgettable one too. Big Order is about the bottom of the barrel when it comes to shonen of the 2010s, it seems.

9) Unforgettable: Asta

Asta's an all time classic Shonen Protagonist now. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Asta got a bad reputation at first for being another loud mouthed shonen anime protagonist, he managed to turn it around through his sheer grit and determination he expressed in his home show, Black Clover. Like Deku, he rises up through a system he is not made for, a magicless boy in a magic ruled society.

However, unlike Deku, Asta never once takes up magic. He wields ‘anti-magic’ and has a little devil of a familiar, but never once does Asta cast a spell- he relies more on his outright strength and giant sword to get through this world with his fellow Black Bulls. For this, everyone will probably remember Asta for a long time.

10) Easily Forgotten: Bell Cranel

Come on... Bell? This guy? (Image via J.C.Staff)

Polishing off the list of forgettable new-gen shonen anime protagonists is the protagonist of Is It Wrong to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon? This lovesick 14-year-old falls for a famous swordswoman named Ais Wallenstein, while everyone else falls in love with the young man afterwards.

There’s just not much to Bell to love. He is supposed to be someone viewers project onto and want to be. He has little charisma yet almost every girl he meets falls for him. He faces little in terms of hardship and basically just lives a power fantasy for readers to be invested in.

Bell represents all the worst aspects of a shonen anime protagonist, while being utterly forgettable himself.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.