Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5: Everything we know so far

The highly rated anime Danmachi released its season 4 part 2 episode 11, Luvia: Starry Flower, on March 16, and fans are already anticipating Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 or Danmachi season 5. The series first premiered on April 4, 2015, quickly becoming one of the most popular fantasy animes till date.

Suzuhito Yasuda illustrated the Japanese light novel series written by Fujino Omori. The anime, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, follows the protagonist, Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who idolizes Ais Wallenstein and wishes to emulate her abilities.

Everything you need to know about Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5

Kevin The Forbidden One @Kevinumber01 Danmachi season 4 cour 1 and 2: 8/10



Give me season 5 Danmachi season 4 cour 1 and 2: 8/10Give me season 5 https://t.co/vDQaJSVyaC

While there has been no confirmation of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5, fans of the anime are certain that another broadcast is quite likely. This is not just because there's an abundance of source material from the ongoing light novel series, but also owing to the anime's much-needed quality bump during the last nine months with season 4.

The original light book series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, now has 18 volumes as of March 2023, of which volumes 12 to 15 have been adapted for season 4. This indicates that there will be more than enough source material ready for production to begin fairly immediately if JC Staff decides to return to a one-cour, 12-episode structure for Danmachi season 5.

Based on this, fans are expecting Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 to be developed if the anime series is to accurately cover the original content. Fans were pleased with the conclusion of season 4 episode 22, which included the finale and beautifully tied up the story.

A Still from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 (Image via J.C. Staff Studio)

Furthermore, the second half of Danmachi season four has received the highest rating of the series on MyAnimeList, 8.27 out of 10, indicating that it warrants the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? to release season 5. Taking into account the current pace of the anime, a season of 12 episodes may be readily predicted for mid-2024.

The release date of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 depends on whether or not the production company decides to repeat the two-part structure used in season 4. If this follows, then the release of Danmachi season 5 may be delayed until the following year. However, like with the previous three seasons, fans may anticipate the release of an OVA episode.

What to expect from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5

A Still from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Image via J.C. Staff Studio)

Despite the fact that there has been no official announcement regarding the storyline of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 from J.C. Staff, fans may anticipate that the protagonist, Bell, will face additional trials in the future.

In the light book, Bell not only faces the terror of the dungeon but is also exposed to the threat of mingling with other ladies when he is invited to the goddess celebration and is escorted on a date. Meanwhile, Hedin kidnaps Bell because she must turn him into a gentleman. Bell must now get ready to have a good time on his date while also completing a new assignment.

A Still from Danmachi (Image via J.C. Staff Studio)

It will be worth waiting for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 and find out what exciting adventures await Bell.

The premiere date for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 is expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, fans who don't want to wait for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5, may read the light novel and manga series in print or digital form via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Indigo, and RightStuf, or on Kindle, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Kobo, and more. Fans may also view all four seasons at once, catching up on anything they may have missed.

Poll : 0 votes