Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4: How many episodes will the fourth installment boast? Explained

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime has been listed as one of the most popular anime series, and much of the hype is centered around the premiere of the episodes from the second half of the fourth season.

Written by Fujino Omori, the Japanese light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. The series has been adapted into an anime that centers around the protagonist Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who aspires to become a skilled adventurer like his role model, Ais Wallenstein.

One of the major points of discussion has been the number of episodes in the fourth season. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been separated the season into two cours. The first cour ended with episode 11, titled Endless (Brutal), back in October 2022, while the second one is set to premiere episode 12 on March 11, 2023. The season will have a total of 22 episodes, which will end with the conclusion of the second cour.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 will have a total of 22 action-packed episodes

Considering the fourth season has a smooth runtime, the anime will be concluding the second cour. The first cour waved goodbye back in October, and the time has almost arrived for the second cour to do the same. Since it has already been announced that the anime will have 22 episodes in total, the names of all the installments and their release dates have already been released.

Season 4 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has seen the heights of success compared to other seasons. Most importantly, it was the only season that was divided into two cours.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the fantasy world of Orario

The story of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? revolves around Bell's adventures as he encounters various characters, including gods and goddesses, other adventurers, and more. While the title may suggest a romantic focus, the series is primarily an action and adventure story with some romantic elements.

The story takes place in a fantasy world called Orario, where adventurers explore a treacherous underground maze called the Dungeon. While he is on his journey, Bell encounters different girls, including the goddess Hestia, who becomes his patron and assists him in his quest to become a formidable adventurer.

Although the anime has some romantic aspects, it is mostly an action and adventure show. Moreover, the narrative is not focused on picking up females despite what the title suggests, as it brings one's personal values and views as a determinant factor of whether or not it is wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon.

