Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Part 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, countdown, and more

The anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is highly popular, and fans are excited about the debut of the second half of the fourth season.

Fujino Omori authored the Japanese light novel series, which Suzuhito Yasuda illustrated. The anime adaptation revolves around Bell Cranel, a youthful adventurer who admires Ais Wallenstein and dreams of emulating her skills.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the episode as their interest in the series has grown since its debut.

Episode 11 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2 to premiere on March 16

The eleventh episode of the second cour, titled Luvia: Starry Flower, will bring a turn in the events that have been going on since the debut of the fourth season. It is also the season finale and will mark the end of season 4 part 2, so the excitement among the fans is justified.

The premiere time of the episode will vary, depending upon the time zones, so here are the time zones along with the exact time when it will premiere:

Japan Standard Time: 11 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Australian Standard Time: 1 am on Friday, March 17, 2023

Pacific Time: 6 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Central Time: 8 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Eastern Time: 9 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023

The upcoming episode of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be available on selected streaming platforms like Hidive and Hulu. One can stream the upcoming episode and even watch the rest of the episodes of the series out there.

What to expect

In the final episode of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2, Ryu will find herself asleep within the confines of the Ring's aperture. She will be seen with no feasible means of exiting the area without confronting the formidable Juggernaut.

Bell, who is aware of this predicament, is likely to attempt another confrontation with the fearsome beast, all while ensuring that Ryu remains safe from harm's way. His ultimate goal is to vanquish the monster and find a way to extricate himself and Ryu from this perilous situation.

Due to his current condition, Bell is not physically equipped to face the beast head-on as he did in the past. Instead, he will have to rely on his wits and come up with a clever strategy to defeat the creature.

Even with a cunning plan in place, the odds of succeeding are slim, and there is no guarantee that he will be able to inflict any damage on the formidable monster.

As mentioned earlier, the final episode of season four will premiere on March 16, 2023, at 11 pm JST and can be streamed on Hidive and Hulu.

