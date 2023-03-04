Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2 episode 10 release date, what to expect, and more

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has given us one of its most chaotic seasons. Bell and Ryuu have found themselves in the dangerous Colosseum and things are not looking good. The fantasy anime is currently on its fourth installment and viewers can't wait to find out what the narrative has in store for their favorites.

The series is based on the eponymous light novel series, also popularly known as DanMachi, written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. Produced by the studio J.C.Staff, the anime had Yoshiki Yamakawa directing the first season and the position was later taken up by Hideki Tachibana for the following three seasons.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? episode 10 of season 4 part 2 to premiere on March 9

Episode 10 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2, or episode 21 of the overall season, which is titled Daydream: A Sweet Lie, is all set to be released on Thursday, March 9. Here are the release times according to different time zones:

06:00 hrs Pacific Time on Thursday, March 9,

08:00 hrs Central Time on Thursday, March 9,

09:00 hrs Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9,

19:30 hrs Indian Standard Time on Thursday, March 9, and

01:00 hrs Australian Standard Time on Friday, March 10.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

The ongoing season is nearing its end and the predicaments of Ryuu and Bell continue. The previous episode ended with Bell passing out after being healed by Ryuu, following their encounter with a Barbarian. Previously we had seen Bell carrying Ryuu through the passageway, refusing to leave her behind despite her urging him to do so.

In Episode 21, we will get to see what lies ahead in the tunnel for both of them and if they make it through, unscathed. Fans believe that the enigmatic water source that they had previously encountered might be able to reunite Bell and Marie. It is also speculated that the Juggernaut will make another appearance.

Based off of a light novel of the same name written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the world of Orario, where adventurers band together and look for treasures in an underground labyrinth known as Dungeon.

However, for Bell Cranel, fame and riches are secondary to what he wants to find the most: girls. He soon finds out, though, that anything can happen in Dungeon, and winds up being the damsel in distress instead!

