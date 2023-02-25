Chainsaw Man chapter 122: What to expect

Following chapter 121’s introduction of a new Devil and a new story arc, fans were disappointed to learn that Chainsaw Man chapter 122 would be coming after a one-week break. While the news is better than the series’ return to bi-weekly serialization, fans are still disappointed at having to wait two weeks to see the continuation of the new arc.

Nevertheless, fans expect mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto will reward their patience with an exciting and action-packed entry. With Asa and Yoru already on the scene of the Devil attack and Denji on his way at Nayuta’s behest, fans may even see a confrontation between the two in the upcoming issues. However, the immediate concern of fans is what’s set to occur in the upcoming installment.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 is set to introduce a new Devil, potentially answering the queries related to the impostor Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 may begin with a focus on Yoru and Asa Mitaka, who seem to be under attack from an unknown Devil, as seen in the previous chapter's closing scenes. However, why the Devil is attacking them is unknown, with no concrete clues being given or hinted at in chapter 121.

Many fans are speculating that Nayuta may be involved as the Control Devil, considering that the humans at the apartment building are seemingly being controlled by a third party. However, this doesn’t make sense considering that Nayuta is at her and Denji’s apartment with the blond protagonist and is also convincing him to investigate the scene.

One possible answer to this could be Chainsaw Man chapter 122 revealing that the Doppelganger Devil is behind the attack on humanity. A doppelganger is a mythological creature who is generally portrayed or referred to as a person’s evil twin. Both parties look the same but are diametrically opposed to each other in terms of morals and ethics.

With the doppelganger being a mythological creature with analogs in several contemporary and historical cultures and societies, the existence of a Doppelganger Devil would make sense. Likewise, establishing it as a Devil that can copy the appearance and powers of other Devils would explain why the residents of the apartment building appear as if they’re being controlled.

The Doppelganger Devil’s introduction in Chainsaw Man chapter 122 would also tie up the loose thread of the impostor Chainsaw Man, which is still unresolved as of chapter 121. With Fujimoto being able to knock out two birds with one stone through the Devil’s introduction, it seems like the most probable outcome.

However, there’s also a strong chance that the upcoming chapter will delay introducing whatever Devil is behind this latest attack. In this case, fans can expect the issue to focus on Asa and Yoru trying to figure out the attacker’s identity by themselves. This may also parlay into a skirmish between the humans and Yoru/Asa, giving fans a brief and exciting action scene.

Mellow Yenace @MellowYenace @Yatoplayz Makes me wonder if there are a bunch doppelgangers of chainsaw man. And how they're made. Obscurity Devil? Fear of being unnoticed and allows you to become temporarily someone you envy as long as you commit to the bit that you are who you claim. @Yatoplayz Makes me wonder if there are a bunch doppelgangers of chainsaw man. And how they're made. Obscurity Devil? Fear of being unnoticed and allows you to become temporarily someone you envy as long as you commit to the bit that you are who you claim.

A remark from Yoru in chapter 121 could also be turned into a major plot point in Chainsaw Man chapter 122. The latest installment saw her share that she had a “bad feeling” about the current situation, which may indicate that she knows their attacker subconsciously. This could lead to strife between Asa and Yoru, with the former accusing the latter of working with their apparent enemy.

Combined with the likelihood of Yoru needing to fight back against the seemingly-possessed humans, the previously budding relationship between Yoru and Asa may be over. This could prove true if Yoru shows her Devil-ish side, which seems to have no remorse or empathy for the humans she’s being forced to fight and kill.

However, this is purely speculative, with no spoiler information available for Chainsaw Man chapter 122 as of this writing. Fans should therefore keep an open mind about what the upcoming chapter will contain as it releases on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

