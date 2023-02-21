Chainsaw Man chapter 121: Nayuta and Yoshida try to keep Asa and Denji separate, a new arc begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 was released on February 21, 2023, bringing with it an engaging issue. Present in the issue is what currently seems to be the entire main cast of the second part, including Hirofumi Yoshida, Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru, Nayuta, and Denji.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 121, a new arc also seemingly begins with the arrival of a new and ominous Devil, which all five of the aforementioned characters seem set to get involved with. Fans are also expecting this new arc to tie into the still-loose thread of the impostor Chainsaw Man, adding even more excitement and intrigue to the upcoming storyline.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 121 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 sees Asa brooding over her actions and attitudes as a Devil attack begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 121: A telling warning

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 begins with Asa Mitaka and Hirofumi Yoshida drinking coffee from the hybrid Devil Hunter Club and Student Council Office room. Asa asks Yoshida if he’s sure they can drink the coffee, pointing out that it belongs to the Devil Hunter Club. Yoshida counters that Asa is technically a member, so he doesn’t see why they wouldn’t be allowed.

Asa then internally analyzes Yoshida, reminding readers that he rejected Asa when War Devil Yoru took over her body and asked him out at the beginning of part 2. She comments on how Denji and Yoshida are together a lot, as well as Yoshida’s supposed Public Safety Devil Hunter status.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 sees Asa question why someone as busy as Yoshida would spend his time on a loner like her. She begins staring absentmindedly out the nearby window, wondering if he started noticing her after “she” asked him out. Yoshida then asks her what she was mumbling about by the school gates, to which Asa responds that one’s life is easier on one’s own.

domi 🐙 @domiiomii

-

Asa is so extremely delusional in every interaction she has lmfaooooo me as a teenage girl fr solidarity with loser girls Chainsaw man 121Asa is so extremely delusional in every interaction she has lmfaooooo me as a teenage girl frsolidarity with loser girls Chainsaw man 121-Asa is so extremely delusional in every interaction she has lmfaooooo me as a teenage girl fr 😭😭😭😭✊✊✊✊✊ solidarity with loser girls https://t.co/sCYriy3mho

Yoshida cheerfully says he questions why she’d think that out loud before saying he more or less agrees. He adds that it’s likely easier to get by living with another person, but the lack of guarantee that a permanently mutually agreeable relationship will be built is concerning. Yoshida comments on how books and TV allow for one-sided, parasocial relationships, making solitary life less risky.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 then sees Asa comment on how Yoshida is affirming her values, seemingly getting excited that he apparently likes her. Yoshida says he’s glad they’re on the same page before saying there’s something he has wanted to tell her for a while now. As Asa visibly sweats from nervousness, Yoshida says that he wants her to stay away from Denji.

A confused Asa asks why, to which Yoshida says he’d rather not say and that she may interpret it however she likes. He says he's glad they were able to talk before leaving and wishing her a good day, leaving a confused and dejected Asa to ponder their interaction alone.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 then shifts perspective to Nayuta and Denji during that night, with Nayuta saying she smells something “nasty.” She elaborates that it’s the “nastiest devil scent” she has ever smelled, before smacking Denji and telling him it’s Devil Hunting time. However, a depressed Denji is seen lying on the floor, saying he doesn’t “feel like being Chainsaw Man anymore.”

Nayuta asks for elaboration, to which Denji responds that even if his identity is revealed and the ladies all want him, Nayuta will stop him from forming a relationship anyway. Nayuta then begins complaining about how she wants to watch Denji fight, seemingly ignoring his comment about her blocking him from starting relationships.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 then sees Denji question if he’ll be single for life, prompting Nayuta to explain that if he turns into Chainsaw Man, lots of people will like him. Nayuta explains that this would be a way to get much more love than a girlfriend could give him, asking him if it sounds super awesome. He takes a second to think it over, before seemingly enthusiastically agreeing with a “hell yeah.”

Chainsaw Man chapter 121: A new Devil approaches

rox☆✩✩ @kldIaw #chainsawman121



her personality is so similar to power I'm crying her personality is so similar to power I'm crying #chainsawman121 her personality is so similar to power I'm crying https://t.co/cCH4eFfur2

The issue then shifts perspectives once more to Asa Mitaka walking home alone, still seemingly dejected over her discussion with Yoshida. She ponders on how she’s quick to convince herself that someone likes her, and how when she’s proven wrong, her feelings get hurt. Asa concludes that a life of solitude “really would be better than feeling like this.”

Yoru then appears and says that Asa may be right, while the latter broods about how there’s nothing good about her and questions who she’s living for. Asa then says how she only cares about herself, yet is so arrogant that she craves companionship whenever she gets lonely. Yoru counters that, while Asa certainly is arrogant, she’s being a little too down on herself.

Oblivious @oblivibum

#chainsawman121 Asa's self esteem is so low a literal devil is her therapist Asa's self esteem is so low a literal devil is her therapist #chainsawman121 https://t.co/MSarj1Y7JP

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 sees Asa comment on how she’s just tired of her inability to maintain a lasting relationship with another human being. Yoru seems genuinely shocked at this statement, while Asa comments on how she’d be better off dead. With almost uncanny timing, something falls out of the sky and lands next to Asa, eventually being revealed as someone having killed themselves.

A horrified Asa looks on at the disfigured corpse, prompting Yoru to take control of their shared body. She tells Asa to stay back since something is wrong, looking up at the building to find nearly two dozen different residents looking down on them as the chapter comes to an end. The issue’s end also unfortunately announces another one-week break for the series, meaning the next issue is set to debut on Tuesday, March 7.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121: In summation

Lightning @Lightning446



Could these cues mark the arrival of the Death Devil? The nastiest Devil’s scent Nayuta’s ever smelled; a mangled-up dead body; and another power to enslave humans just like Control, War, & FamineCould these cues mark the arrival of the Death Devil? #chainsawman121 The nastiest Devil’s scent Nayuta’s ever smelled; a mangled-up dead body; and another power to enslave humans just like Control, War, & FamineCould these cues mark the arrival of the Death Devil? #chainsawman121 https://t.co/4sFGhnnjRE

While Chainsaw Man chapter 121 unfortunately announces a two-week break, it does so on the heels of an incredibly strong and engaging issue that looks ahead. A new arc is also seemingly set up given what Asa and Yoru encounter at the issue’s end, as well as Nayuta’s warnings to Denji about a nasty Devil smell.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 also adds yet another layer of mystery and intrigue to Hirofumi Yoshida, who knows more than he’s letting on. Between his staredown with Famine Devil Fami and letting Asa know that he’s aware of Yoru, the Death Devil allegations against Yoshida continue to grow in strength and viability.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes