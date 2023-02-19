Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 spoilers indicate a quick start to Asa and Yoshida's relationship

Alleged Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 spoilers were first posted to 4chan on Friday, February 17, 2023, detailing what appears to be a fairly shocking and unexpected turn of events. Similar to the chapter spoilers posted on 4chan several weeks ago that ended up being true, these were also posted by an anonymous user.

However, the similarity in posting style doesn’t mean that these Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 leaks are indeed concrete. This is due to the series having very few reliable spoilers and leaks. This can be attributed to its current online-only publication method as a part of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ catalog.

Nevertheless, a precedent has been set for these anonymously posted leaks turning out to be true in the past, making it impossible to dismiss these latest spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121, per unconfirmed spoilers, sees Asa and Yoshida begin a relationship

@Toxin45 @Toxin45 chainsaw man real or fake leaks of chapter 121 asa and yoshida. chainsaw man real or fake leaks of chapter 121 asa and yoshida. https://t.co/BgFV3AmXcp

Per the alleged spoilers, Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 begins with Hirofumi Yoshida and Asa Mitaka walking together. Yoshida asks her about what she did back in the aquarium with the Eternity Devil, but she refuses to give a concrete answer. Yoshida then asks how her relationship with Denji is.

Asa allegedly becomes flustered and says that they have nothing going on, which seemingly prompts Yoshida to take her to an ice cream shop. He sees her staring at some expensive ice cream and immediately asks the server to get some for Asa. She blushes and says she can’t accept it, but he says they’ll share it since “it’s too much for him.”

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 leaks then claim that Asa awkwardly blushes and looks down at the ground as Yoshida begins staring at her. However, the two are interrupted by Yoshida’s phone ringing. He then asks her for a minute to take the call and goes outside. This prompts the War Devil Yoru to appear and tell Asa to turn him into a weapon.

Gleon @GleonSkelyBoy

it is a matter of following logic, yoshida must be an important character in the future, if he did that he would be condemning himself because the moment someone shows attraction or affection towards Asa yoru will end up turning him into a weapon without thinking about it. @Toxin45 Fake.it is a matter of following logic, yoshida must be an important character in the future, if he did that he would be condemning himself because the moment someone shows attraction or affection towards Asa yoru will end up turning him into a weapon without thinking about it. @Toxin45 Fake.it is a matter of following logic, yoshida must be an important character in the future, if he did that he would be condemning himself because the moment someone shows attraction or affection towards Asa yoru will end up turning him into a weapon without thinking about it.

Asa gets upset with Yoru, saying that she’s not in the mood for this discussion. However, Yoru then reminds her about how she failed at turning Denji into a weapon, meaning they need to find a replacement for their plan. Yoshida then comes back, prompting the two to sit down and eat the ice cream together shortly thereafter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 sees Asa take a big spoonful of ice cream and give herself a brain freeze, prompting Yoshida to laugh and call her cute. He then tells her to take it slow at first, since if she goes too fast, she’ll hurt herself. Asa allegedly blushes here, seemingly falling for Yoshida.

Yoshida then scoops up some ice cream and moves the spoon near her mouth, prompting her to eventually (and reluctantly) accept it and eat it. Yoshida then tells her to “take it slow and savor the taste,” prompting Asa to blush once again as they eat together.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 then allegedly sees the two leave the ice cream shop, with Yoshida insisting that he walk Asa home. Asa, meanwhile, is overthinking things the whole way, although her exact thoughts aren’t specified here. The two then arrive at her home, with Asa about to say goodbye when Yoshida suddenly kisses her on the lips, asking her to be his girlfriend as the issue comes to an end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 is gearing up for its release on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

