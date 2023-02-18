Chainsaw Man chapter 121: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. The dissolution of Asa Mitaka's friendship with Denji in part 2 seemingly set up the beginning of her and Hirofumi Yoshida’s relationship. While unconfirmed, the previous issue’s ending suggested that fans will see Asa and Yoru attempt to pursue him romantically.

The spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 121 have not been released yet. Moreover, the series continues to maintain a weekly serialization schedule but could switch back to a bi-weekly schedule, as it has done in the past.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 will likely return its focus on Asa Mitaka, showing her and Yoru’s plans for Hirofumi Yoshida

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue be released in the early hours of Wednesday, February 22.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, allowing readers to access the series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 121 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Chapter 120 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 120 resumed the events from the last issue, with Nayuta tricking Asa into believing that she’s a dog. Unknown to Nayuta, it was War Devil Yoru who was in control of their body. Nayuta told Denji that she did it to “Asa” since the latter spit on her property (Denji), adding that she can’t change Asa back because she’s hungry. Denji then offered to cook for her if she turned Asa back, to which she agreed.

While eating, Nayuta asked Denji if he’s sure about turning Asa back. She reminded him that every woman he meets tries to kill him, asking why he thought Asa is different. While Denji said he has a feeling, Nayuta responded that she’ll only do it if he stopped getting friendly with Asa. She requested this because she didn’t like Asa’s scent, which she didn’t realize was Yoru’s scent.

After Denji acquiesced, Nayuta altered Asa’s memories to make her think she was stood up. A disappointed Asa was then seen standing alone outside her and Denji’s high school, lecturing Yoru about how happy she is over this turn of events. However, after letting her true emotions show, she ran into Hirofumi Yoshida, who asked her to keep him company.

What to expect

Given the focus Denji fans have had recently, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto is likely to focus on Asa and Yoru in Chainsaw Man chapter 121. As a result, readers can expect the upcoming issue to begin with a focus on what Yoshida and Asa are up to. The two will likely find themselves in a date-like scenario, getting coffee or food.

This may parlay into Yoru taking over Asa’s body again and asking Yoshida to be their boyfriend, which would probably be in an impatient rush following the failure of plan to get Denji. However, such a question is likely to alert Yoshida to something being wrong with Asa at the moment.

While still speculative, fans are certain that Yoshida is either the Hybrid host of the Death Devil or related to the Four Horsemen Devils in some way. This chain of events could lead to Yoshida revealing his true identity in the final pages of Chainsaw Man chapter 121.

