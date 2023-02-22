Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 might have just introduced the Doppelganger Devil

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 was released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, bringing with it the exciting start of a new arc and what appears to be a new antagonistic Devil. While the issue had several other highlights, it’s these final moments seemingly setting up a new enemy and arc that has fans truly excited.

Unfortunately, there’s not too much information present in the final moments of Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 which indicate who the Devil may be. While fans are betting on the Death Devil, there’s another option which fans may be overlooking given the appearance of the humans who Asa and Yoru run into at the issue’s end.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 may have just introduced the Doppelganger Devil, as well as briefly recaps the issue’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 introducing the Doppelganger Devil could both set up new arc, wrap up loose ends

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 opened up with Asa Mitaka and Hirofumi Yoshida hanging out with each other in the Devil Hunter Club room at their school. The two begin discussing the solitary lifestyle when Yoshida suddenly asks Asa to stay away from Denji. She asks him why, but he says that he’d rather not say, and that she can interpret his request however she’d like.

The issue then shifted perspectives to Denji and Nayuta’s apartment, where the latter says she smells “the nastiest Devil scent [she’s] ever smelled.” She tells Denji to go fight it, but he responds that there’s no point in being Chainsaw Man since Nayuta will chase away anyone who wants to date him. However, she eventually convinces him that it’s worth being Chainsaw Man for the adoration he gets from the public.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 then sees Asa and Yoru walk home, where the former is being particularly harsh on herself for thinking Yoshida liked her. The two are then interrupted by a disfigured corpse falling from a nearby building, prompting War Devil Yoru to take over their body upon sensing that something is wrong. Yoru then looks up at the building to see nearly 2-dozen humans looking down directly at her as the issue ends.

Why the Doppelganger Devil may have been introduced

One of the most common reactions fans had to the final moments of the latest chapter was how it seemed as though the apartment building residents looked as if they were being controlled. This initially led many to believe that Nayuta may be lying about there being a Devil nearby, instead controlling the humans herself for some yet-known purpose.

However, it doesn’t make sense for Nayuta to do this given how clear her love for Denji is. Furthermore, the two are alone when she initially brings up the Devil smell to him, meaning she has no reason to lie to someone she’s that close with. This has led to fans debating over exactly which Devil’s introduction is teased via the closing moments of Chainsaw Man Chapter 121.

One possible option could be the introduction of the Doppelganger Devil, based on the mythological creatures which serve as a person’s evil twin. It’s possible that the Doppelganger Devil is currently functioning as Control Devil Nayuta’s twin, perhaps giving him access to her abilities of absolute control.

This would also explain why Nayuta seems so intrigued by the nasty scent she smells, claiming it to be the worst Devil scent she’s ever smelled before. It could be that Nayuta is smelling a replicated version of the Control Devil’s scent, instinctively alerting her that a great danger is nearby.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121’s introducing the Doppelganger Devil would also explain the apparent Chainsaw Man impostor first seen in Chapter 111. Fans still have yet to receive an explanation for who the impostor Chainsaw Man is. With the introduction of the Doppelganger Devil, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto could both introduce a powerful enemy and wrap up this loose end.

However, this is purely speculative, with Chapter 121 only having just set up the introduction of whatever Devil Asa and Denji have to worry about next. Unfortunately, with the series set to go on a one-week break following today’s release, fans will be waiting for quite some time before getting any clues or answers.

