Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4: Will there be a fifth installment?

Season 4 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is almost at its endgame after an exciting run of the two cours. With the series at its 9th episode, fans have started wondering how many more episodes are left to air before the season draws its curtain, and if the series will return with Season 5.

Produced by the animation studio J.C.Staff, the fantasy anime is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. Each of the previous three seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? aired a standard total of 12 or 13 episodes, so it came off as quite a surprise when it was announced that Season 4 will be split into cours.

Will Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? be back with a season 5?

The original light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? currently consists of 17 Volumes, out of which Volumes 12 to 14 have been adapted into Season 4. Judging by that, it can be speculated that Season 5 will definitely be happening if the anime series is to faithfully cover the original content. But unfortunately, the studio is still silent on the production of a new season.

Fans can, however, expect an OVA episode to be released following the completion of the current ongoing season, as had been the case for the previous three seasons.

The Season 4 of the anime series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has a total of 22 episodes planned. The season has been split into two cours with 11 episodes each. Currently, the season is on its 21st episode or the 10th episode of Part 2. Episode 22 will be released this Saturday March 18, 2023, finally closing the fourth installment.

Here is how the anime series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been summarized on the official website of MyAnimeList:

"Life in the bustling city of Orario is never dull, especially for Bell Cranel, a naïve young man who hopes to become the greatest adventurer in the land. After a chance encounter with the lonely goddess, Hestia, his dreams become a little closer to reality. With her support, Bell embarks on a fantastic quest as he ventures deep within the city's monster-filled catacombs, known only as the "Dungeon." Death lurks around every corner in the cavernous depths of this terrifying labyrinth, and a mysterious power moves amidst the shadows."

It further continues:

"Even on the surface, survival is a hard-earned privilege. Indeed, nothing is ever certain in a world where gods and humans live and work together, especially when they often struggle to get along. One thing is for sure, though: a myriad of blunders, triumphs and friendships awaits the dauntlessly optimistic protagonist of this herculean tale."

