Chainsaw Man chapter 123: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 123 is set to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12 am JST. While a new enemy is being introduced in the plotline by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, fans are incredibly excited to get back to the series’ roots.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 123 has been made available yet, but the upcoming issue will be released just one week after chapter 122. However, the series could switch back to bi-weekly at a moment’s notice, as it has done in the past.

Fans can’t wait to see War Devil Yoru vs. yet-named Primal Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 123

Release date and time, where to read

🐍AkaneSawatariGang🐍 @TheSnekOfCultur Today’s day 63 of waiting for Akane Sawatari to return in the manga.



Does this count as a chainsaw man Tuesday? It may as well be one. I haven’t read the spoilers myself but they’re everywhere.



I just hope chapter 123 isn’t a 2 week wait again. Today’s day 63 of waiting for Akane Sawatari to return in the manga.Does this count as a chainsaw man Tuesday? It may as well be one. I haven’t read the spoilers myself but they’re everywhere.I just hope chapter 123 isn’t a 2 week wait again. https://t.co/WxYRSPp0id

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the chapter be released on Wednesday morning.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 123 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

What to expect

AustinTheCactus @AustinTheCactus



True or not this leaking stuff is crazy

#chainsawman123 Chainsaw man Chapter 123 MAY have gotten leakedTrue or not this leaking stuff is crazy Chainsaw man Chapter 123 MAY have gotten leakedTrue or not this leaking stuff is crazy💀#chainsawman123 https://t.co/A29dyYGyba

Chainsaw Man chapter 123 will likely open with a continued focus on Yoru and Asa Mitaka, the human body whom the former has made her Hybrid host. While fans are eager to learn the name of the Primal Devil, it’s unlikely that this will be revealed soon after the beast’s entry.

Readers may instead see Yoru forced to fight the Primal Devil, possibly teaming up with Chainsaw Man to be victorious. On a similar note, with Nayuta also having warned Denji about the Devil’s appearance, fans can expect the series’ titular hero to arrive sometime in the upcoming installments, if not in Chainsaw Man chapter 123.

Chapter 122 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 opened with focus on Famine Devil Fami and Hirofumi Yoshida sitting at a restaurant together. Here, fans learned of a Nostradamus prophecy that claims that July 1999 will see “a great king of terror” descend. Yoshida then revealed that Public Safety had 30 convicts contract with the Future Devil and ask when they would die, with 23 being told July 1999.

He asserted that whatever Fami is up to is connected to the prophecy, prompting her to correctly ask if the other seven would die this week. She then revealed that less than a minute ago, a Devil appeared who is the first of those that will “shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.” As she confirmed it to be a Devil named Primal Fear, the chapter shifted perspectives to a couple in the apartment building before the name was heard.

The duo then briefly discussed a promotion and how to spend their raise before the boyfriend suggested that they just die. This prompted the two to jump off of their apartment balcony, which several others in the building were also doing. A horrified War Devil Yoru prepared to fight but ran away as a humanoid, headless figure rose from the pile of corpses, as she admitted that she can’t win this fight.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes