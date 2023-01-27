Chainsaw Man: Yoru's most likely moves after reuniting with the Control Devil

With Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga set to enter one of its most exciting arcs, fans can barely contain their excitement. The series has recently set up Asa Mitaka, the human host for the War Devil, Yoru, to head over to Denji’s house to watch movies for the pair’s second date.

However, as many Chainsaw Man fans have recognized, inviting Asa into Denji’s home means inviting Yoru, the War Devil, and Nayuta, the Control Devil, to meet. While it’s unclear exactly when they’ll meet, fans are certain that the two will indeed see each other and have some sort of a discussion before Asa and Denji’s date ends.

Thus, fans are curious as to what Yoru’s next moves may be after coming back into touch with the Control Devil. While the possibilities are literally endless, a few stand out as the most sensible or likely to happen.

Chainsaw Man might see Yoru attempt to rally Control Devil against Famine Devil in upcoming issues

A good preface to this discussion is that Yoru’s moves will change depending on what the Control Devil’s reaction is to reuniting with her, as well as the context of their relationship. While Yoru and Famine Devil seem to have somewhat of a confrontational relationship with one another, there is currently no available information on the history between the War Devil and the Control Devil.

As such, this article will assume that the two are relatively neutral towards one another, making their negotiations one in which each side is as open to working together as the other. This also assumes that even if the two don’t have the same goals, their interests line up enough to find common ground to work together.

Therefore, Yoru’s first moves in Chainsaw Man after confirming that she has reunited with the Control Devil will likely be to rally her sister against the Famine Devil, Fami. While unconfirmed, Yoru and Fami seem quite hostile towards one another, possibly indicating the two to be enemies.

Another supporting reason for this is Yoru’s likely learning from Nayuta that Denji truly is the series’ titular hero. With this in mind, it would be foolish to try and recruit Nayuta into fighting and killing someone who is essentially her brother. As a result, Yoru might try to use the Control Devil to meet a different end.

Thus, her attempt to get the Control Devil to team up with her against Fami is the most likely option. With Yoru seemingly having no other enemies besides Chainsaw Man and Fami at this moment in the series, the two teaming up against Fami is the only logical conclusion if Yoru decides to try and work with the Control Devil.

However, there’s also the possibility that Yoru desires to eliminate the Control Devil due to the nature of her relationship with Denji, or the Chainsaw Devil. In this scenario, fans might see Yoru try to obtain information from Nayuta first. One possibility is that Yoru tries to discover the identity of the Death Devil, who would be the last of the Four Horsemen Devils to appear in the series.

Once getting the information she wants out of the Control Devil, Yoru will likely try to enact a temporary truce until Asa and Denji conclude their date. After this, fans might see her try and plot a way to eliminate the Control Devil, which would open Denji up for attack without fear of retaliation from a Devil of equal power.

However, this is all speculative, with the upcoming Chainsaw Man issue set to resume with Asa and Denji’s second date. Additionally, fans should take the above-mentioned possibilities with a grain of salt and keep an open mind to whatever Fujimoto ends up deciding to present.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

