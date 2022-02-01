Is Tanjiro's Mixed Breathing Style stronger than other styles in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro Kamado is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. During the first few episodes of the series, he started out as a relatively weak individual with great endurance.

But, towards the end, his strength grew exponentially and his powers were quite useful in some of the toughest fights the Demon Slayer Corps had participated in.

In the latest episode, fans witnessed Tanjiro do something that was quite unique and wasn’t attempted by someone other than him. He was able to combine two breathing styles and incorporate them into his combat style.

Demon Slayer: How strong is Tanjiro’s combination of Breath of the Sun and Water Breathing?

Based on what has been shown so far in the anime, Tanjiro’s ability to combine two breathing styles proved to be extremely powerful and versatile. Although, the intention behind doing so was due to the fact that Tanjio had no other choice since his body was extremely fatigued from performing techniques from the Breath of the Sun.

This allowed him to perform a part of the technique from the Sun Breathing but with reduced efficacy and toll on Tanjiro’s breathing.

Tanjiro could not perfect the Water Breathing and this had been stated by him in Demon Slayer. Despite that, the mixture of these two styles could potentially be the strongest only if he’s able to perfect the Breath of the Sun.

Without perfecting it, this mixed style would be a close second in comparison to the one created by Yoriichi.

That being said, the mixture of Water Breathing and Sun Breathing is quite powerful since it offers the user a level of versatility that single breathing style users possess.

As seen in the Entertainment District arc, Tanjro was able to use the Water Breathing style for a defensive maneuver while he used the Hinokami Kagura to attack. Therefore, the possibilities with respect to how Tanjiro could approach a demon increases drastically.

In conclusion, the mixed breathing style in its current state is certainly not the strongest. However, if the protagonist of Demon Slayer could perfect the individual breathing styles and then integrate, it would certainly be the strongest breathing style simply due to the number of defensive and attacking options it would provide the user.

Also Read Article Continues below

One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul