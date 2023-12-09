10 best supernatural anime to get you into the genre

The supernatural anime genre has produced some of the most popular and iconic anime series of all time, captivating audiences with its unique blend of otherworldly elements and relatable human experiences. From eerie tales of spirits and demons to exhilarating stories of superpowered beings and psychic abilities, these series offer no shortage of thrills and excitement.

Each anime delves deep into fantastical realms, presenting narratives that are both entertaining and profoundly thematic, exploring complex issues like morality, identity, and the essence of humanity. This article will highlight 10 of the best supernatural anime series for viewers who are looking to understand the hype about the genre.

While the number of supernatural anime is vast, the series listed below represent a mix of the most popular and critically acclaimed anime that showcase the merits and appeal of the genre.

Discover the best: Top 10 supernatural anime series for beginners

1. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Arguably one of the most well-known supernatural anime, Death Note has earned its popularity for good reason.

The series follows Light Yagami, a high school student who comes into possession of a mysterious notebook with deadly powers. Known as the "Death Note," any name written within its pages will die. When Light decides to rid the world of evil by killing criminals, a cat-and-mouse game ensues between himself and a detective known only as "L."

With its dark psychological themes and tense battle of wits between two brilliant minds, Death Note will have viewers on the edge of their seats. The series also features intriguing moral questions about justice and power. If you have yet to experience this modern supernatural classic, it should be at the top of your watch list.

2. Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base )

For a lighter and more heartwarming take on the supernatural anime genre, look no further than Natsume’s Book of Friends.

The series follows kind-hearted high school student Takashi Natsume, who can see spirits. After inheriting a mysterious book from his late grandmother, Natsume discovers the book contains the names of spirits whom his grandmother had defeated and bound to her will.

As Natsume seeks to free the spirits by returning their names, he forms tentative friendships with some of them and learns more about both the spirit world and his family history. With plenty of humor and emotional depth in addition to supernatural elements, Natsume’s Book of Friends delivers a poignant yet comforting viewing experience.

3. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

For non-stop action blended with supernatural themes, Demon Slayer is a must-see. Set during Japan’s Taisho era, the series focuses on kind-hearted teenager Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked and killed by demons. After his sister Nezuko survives but is turned into a demon herself, Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer in order to find a way to turn her human again.

With its movie-quality animation, adrenaline-fueled fight sequences, and expansive cast of colorful characters, Demon Slayer grabs viewers’ attention and refuses to let go. You’ll be cheering for Tanjiro every step of the way during his emotionally charged, demon-battling adventure.

4. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Body horror meets supernatural action in the psychological thriller Parasyte: The Maxim.

The series centers on unassuming high school student Shinichi Izumi, whose right hand becomes infected by a parasitic alien creature known as a parasyte. While Shinichi is able to prevent the parasyte from traveling to his brain, his right hand now has a mind of its own and can shapeshift into horrifying blades and tendrils.

Forced into a gruesome coexistence, Shinichi must fend off attacks from other Parasytes who view humans only as food, all while navigating his crumbling personal life. Unflinching in its violence and delivering an uncompromising look at human nature, Parasyte will linger in viewers’ minds long after the final credits roll.

5. Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Running for nearly 15 years and consisting of over 366 episodes along with four films, Bleach has cemented itself as a pillar of supernatural anime.

The series begins with teenager Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see ghosts. After meeting a Soul Reaper named Rukia Kuchiki, Ichigo assumes Rukia’s duties of ushering lost souls to the afterlife after nearly being killed by a Hollow, a monstrous spirit that devours souls.

In addition to its compelling coming-of-age story and well-developed cast of characters, Bleach features tons of exciting sword fights against supernatural foes, as well as an intricate world-building that incorporates the Soul Society, four noble families with magical abilities, and more. Bleach remains one of the greatest modern anime classics.

6. Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

For a truly unique supernatural anime viewing experience centered on the mystical side of nature, Mushishi is a must-see.

The series follows Ginko, a lone “Mushishi” who investigates "Mushi," primitive supernatural entities that cause mysterious phenomena. Resembling forms of life such as insects, bacteria, or plants, mushi are usually invisible and unknown to most humans.

Episodic in nature, each installment of Mushishi shows Ginko encountering people plagued by Mushi and using his knowledge of Mushi to cure illnesses and solve supernatural occurrences. With its soothing atmosphere, ecological themes, and imaginative stories, Mushishi provides a reflective look at the symbiosis between mankind and the natural world.

7. The Ancient Magus’ Bride

The Ancient Magus’ Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

A sweeping supernatural anime tale mixed with romance, drama, and magic, The Ancient Magus’ Bride centers on Chise Hatori, a teenager ostracized by her family and sold at auction. She is purchased by Elias Ainsworth, a half-human, half-fae magus.

Elias, who is over a century old, takes Chise as his apprentice and future bride, introducing her to a world brimming with magical creatures and arcane lore. In this new life, Chise begins to discover her own latent powers and confronts her turbulent past.

The series explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth, set against the backdrop of a beautifully realized fantasy world. Viewers are drawn into a realm where human experiences intertwine with the mystical and otherworldly, making The Ancient Magus’ Bride a unique and compelling addition to the supernatural anime genre.

8. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Blending action, comedy, and elements of Japanese Shinto mythology, Noragami introduces viewers to Yato, a lesser-known deity without a shrine or many followers.

Struggling to make a name for himself, Yato's life changes when he crosses paths with Hiyori Iki, a human girl who becomes entangled in the world of gods and spirits. Along with his weapon partner Yukine, Yato takes on various tasks, ranging from mundane chores to combating malevolent entities known as Ayakashi.

The series shines in its portrayal of the relationships between its main characters as well as in its exploration of themes such as identity and belonging. Noragami strikes a fine balance between humor and drama, all while delving into the rich tapestry of Japanese folklore. The interplay between the human and divine realms provides a captivating backdrop for this supernatural anime adventure.

9. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the legendary manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi comes Yu Yu Hakusho, a classic supernatural action anime. The series starts with 14-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who unexpectedly dies while saving a child. He is given a chance to return to life as a Spirit Detective, responsible for investigating supernatural occurrences and battling threats from the demon realm.

Yusuke, alongside companions like the swordsman Kuwabara and the demons Kurama and Hiei, faces various challenges, from psychics to underworld beasts.

The series sets a high standard for supernatural action in anime with its compelling characters and intricate plotlines. Decades after its release, it remains a fan favorite, exemplifying the enduring appeal of well-crafted stories in the supernatural anime genre.

10. Kekkaishi

Kekkaishi (Image via Sunrise)

If you enjoy shōnen-style action in supernatural anime, Kekkaishi is sure to please. The series incorporates Japanese exorcist tradition and demon folklore, centering on heirs Yoshimori and Tokine of rival magical clans tasked for generations with guarding the Karasumori gateway site against demons.

By night, they practice kekkai—magical barriers used to fight and seal away demons threatening humans—while by day, they are content with school and crushes like ordinary teens.

Kekkaishi blends slice-of-life comedy with exhilarating nightly battles, earning praise for its central friendship-turned-romance and dynamic female lead. With gorgeously animated monsters-of-the-week and emotionally stirring character growth across its 52 episodes, Kekkaishi casts a memorable supernatural anime adventure.

Conclusion

With mind-bending plots, complex characters, and imaginative worlds that defy reality, the supernatural anime genre has produced some of the most thought-provoking and riveting series. The series highlighted here represents only a sampling of the many exceptional supernatural stories that anime has to offer fans.

Whether you’re looking for dark fantasy, lighthearted adventures, spine-chilling horror, or moving drama, you’re sure to find supernatural anime that speaks to your tastes. So pick a series, settle into your viewing spot of choice, and prepare to enter worlds where anything is possible and no realm is off-limits.

