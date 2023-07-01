Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 confirmed to be in production

In the wake of the 15th anniversary of the famous Natsume's Book of Friends series, a brand new season has been announced via the official website of the anime series. It has been six years since the sixth season of the famous TV slice-of-life drama was released. Along with the official website, a comment video celebrating the 15th anniversary confirmed that season 7, titled Natsume's Book of Friends Lacquer, is in production.

Additional information has also been provided by Hiroshi Kamiya, the voice actor of Takashi Natsume, and Kazuhiko Inoue, who voices Nyanko-sensei and Madara, regarding the production decision via the comment video. As a result, this wonderful news has made all Natsume series fans happy, as season 7 is finally in the works.

"I'm happy that the 7th season has been announced": Upcoming season of Natsume's Book of Friends to be released on the occasion of the anime's 15th anniversary

As mentioned earlier, it's time for the fans of Natsume's Book of Friends to rejoice because, after six years of waiting, Takashi Natsume, Nyanko-sensei, and the Youkai friends are finally going to grace the screen. This slice-of-life and supernatural drama anime series, based on the manga by Yuki Midorikawa, has fascinated the anime community for years.

Season 7 of Natsume's Book of Friends will be produced by NAS, with music by Makato Yoshimori and direction by Hideki Ito. Takahiro Omori will be the general director of the series while Shuka will be in charge of the animation production. Additionally, Akira Takada and Orie Tanaka are the chief animation directors. More information regarding the production will be announced on 'LaLa', and the official Twitter account after the next issue of the manga.

The information related to the production of this brand-new season was further announced in a video featuring Hiroshi Kamiya, the VA of Takashi Natsume, and Kazuhiko Inoue, the VA of Nyanko-sensei and Madara.

Fayaz @FireBoult1 @animetv_jp Can't wait to watch Natsume and Nyanko-sensei back in action after so long @animetv_jp Can't wait to watch Natsume and Nyanko-sensei back in action after so long https://t.co/Ntw32zMIcd

Following the announcement, the voice actors have also expressed their happiness over the project. Hiroshi Kamiya, the voice actor of Natsume, said,

"Thankfully, we're celebrating our 15th anniversary, and I'm happy that the 7th season has been announced. I would like to do my best to deliver the world of 'Natsume's Book of Friends', which Mr. Midorikawa is working on, in the best form as an animation."

Kazuhiko Inoue, who plays Nyanko sensei, has also expressed his desire to work on the new season to the best of his abilities.

About the series

gobo @goboee I'M ABOUT TO CRY I CAN'T BELIEVE WE'RE GETTING A NEW SEASON AFTER 6 YEARS I'M ABOUT TO CRY I CAN'T BELIEVE WE'RE GETTING A NEW SEASON AFTER 6 YEARS https://t.co/ILOsiURsUs

Natsume's Book of Friends is an anime adaptation of Yuki Midorikawa's manga of the same name. It is serialized in Hakusensha's LaLa. So, far 29 tankobon volumes have been released. The story follows a boy named Natsume who can see Youkai. Fans are excited to get a seventh season of this amazing series.

