Bleach: Ichigo's every form, ranked least to most powerful

Up until this point, fans of the Bleach anime have seen Ichigo being informed of his true identity, that he is a Quincy because of his mother. This came as a surprise to Ichigo and the fans, who had previously only known that his father was a Shinigami who lost his powers and opted to lead his life as a human.

Bleach TYBW cour 1 ended with Ichigo finding a new Bankai forged by the Blade God himself, which will aid him in fighting when the Quincy attack Soul Society once more.

However, as it will soon become clear, this is not the end of his transformation. Fans have watched Ichigo progress through various stages of being over the years. In all of this, his appearance changed to varying degrees, but he rarely gained unique powers. Instead, his strength and speed grew exponentially each time.

As fans await the return of Bleach TYBW cour 2, here is a list of Ichigo's forms, ranked by their power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

All of Ichigo's forms in Bleach listed in ascending order of power

13) Ichigo's human form

Ichigo in Human Form as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo's human form was, as the name implies, his most basic state. This was before he had Shinigami powers or was aware of his Quicy ancestry. However, he was far from being weak or normal, as one might expect of a human. Ichigo frequently got into crazy fights and did odd jobs for dead spirits he could see.

12) Shinigami form

Ichigo's Shinigami state as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo became a Shinigami after Rukia stabbed him and transferred some of her Reiatsu into his body. As a result, he gained a Zanpakuto without an Asauchi and began his life as a substitute Shinigami who cleared Karakura Town of Hollows. In this form, he also visited the Soul Society and battled many powerful and skilled Shinobis.

11) Bankai Form

Ichigo's Bankai as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo achieved his Bankai form by undergoing special training with Yoruichi for a few days on Urahara's recommendation. This was so he could finally defeat Byakuya and save Rukia. Unlike his massive Shikai, Ichigo's new blade was revealed to be a sleek and lithe blade, but its incredible powers were demonstrated once he returned to confront Byakuya.

10) Hollowfied Ichigo

Hollowfied Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo's Bankai form, however, was insufficient to defeat Byakuya and his Bankai. As a result, his hidden dark Hollow form manifested, forming a Hollow mask on his face. Ichigo was extremely powerful in this form, but he also lost control of his body and mind. His efficiency increased only after regaining control.

9) Full Hollow Ichigo

Full Hollow Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo was consumed by his Hollow side while training with the Visored to tame it. Internally, he transformed into White Ichigo, while on the outside, he resembled a Hollow, complete with a mask. This was a much more animalistic and powerful form than his previous Hollow form.

8) Hollow Mask Ichigo

Hollow Mask Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo was able to wear his Hollow mask during fights once he gained control of his White Hollow. When combined with his Bankai form, the mask enhanced his abilities and made him much stronger than in his natural state. He was able to defeat Grimmjow in this form.

7) Fullbring Ichigo

Fullbring Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Ichigo lost his Shinigami powers as a result of his right against Aizen, he learned of an alternate source of power that was available to him because his mother had survived an attack by a Hollow. So, he trained until a sword and bony armor appeared on him. However, he lost his Fullbring powers and required Rukia's assistance in regaining his Shinigami status.

6) Vasto Lorde Ichigo

Vasto Lorde Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During Ichigo's battle with Ulquiorra, the latter's Cero Oscuras ripped a hole in Ichigo's chest. While Ichigo came back to life for his friends, it was in a completely different form, wearing a new Hollow mask with long horns. He easily defeated the Espada, but he completely lost control and could not tell the difference between friend and foe.

5) Dangai Form

Dangai Ichigo as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo trained for three months with his Hollowfied Tensa Zangetsu in order to defeat Aizen, who had fused with Hogyoku. His Zanpakuto merged with him through a chain that wrapped around his arm. Ichigo's abilities were easily demonstrated when he stopped Aizen's sword attack with his bare hands.

4) Final Getsuga Tenshou Ichigo

Mugetsu Form as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo's incredible Final Getsuga Tenshou form is the next step in the process of merging with his Zangetsu and manifesting its spirit through his blade and body. Hogyoku's constant evolution necessitated this perplexing but necessary next step. It is called the Final Getsuga Tenshou because when Ichigo uses it, he loses all of his Shinigami abilities. In this form, he easily defeated Aizen.

3) True Shikai Ichigo

Ichigo's new Shikai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach, after losing to Yhwach and having his Bankai broken by Haschwalt, Ichigo went to the Royal Palace to have it repaired. Oetsu Nimaiya assisted him in locating his true Zanpakuto, which comprised of two blades representing his Quincy and Hollow-Shinigami sides. This was, of course, a powerup for him because he bonded with the blade and invested his soul in it.

2) True Bankai Ichigo

M☢️SLEY @MosIIey True Bankai Horn of salvation Ichigo. True Bankai Horn of salvation Ichigo. https://t.co/gmO0uJ9lRH

Ichigo's Zanpakuto's two blades can be combined to reveal the more powerful Bankai. The smaller blade simply fit into the larger one's hollow space, resulting in the final Tensa Zangetsu. Ichigo's appearance changed in this form as well, with stripes on his face and a horn on his head.

1) Pure Form

Ichigo in Pure Form (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

In Bleach, Ichigo's pure form appeared at the end of his fight with Yhwach. His Zanpakuto was broken once more, this time by the Quincy King, who had risen to unfathomable heights of power. A new blade emerged from the broken Bankai, resembling Ichigo's original Shikai, which cut through Yhwach. Ichigo appears to be his normal human self in this form as well.

While not as extravagant as some other popular shonen series, Bleach has its fair share of transformations, and the power scaling is quite often messy. Ichigo has so many alternate forms - meaning forms that do not build on one another in a linear sequence - that judging them is difficult.

Poll : 0 votes