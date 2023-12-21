Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future anime confirmed with teaser trailer

Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future was confirmed after the last episode of the third season, New World, ended this Thursday. Episode 22 of the third season provided a cliffhanger for the series's final arc. The anime's official Twitter account also released a teaser video, which has already done the rounds in the Dr. Stone fandom.

There is no clear information on when Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future is coming out. However, there is a good chance that TMS Entertainment will continue releasing the episodes throughout cours. That was what the studio did this year with the New World season, and it seems to be the next course of action for the final year of Dr. Stone, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future.

Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future was confirmed through a teaser video

Episode 22, the last one of the third Dr. Stone season, New World, came out this Thursday, and right after it aired, there was confirmation online that a fourth one is going to be produced, adapting the final portion of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's manga. This teaser trailer, which showcases the rocket coming out of Earth, was released through the anime's social media platforms, thus giving Dr. Stone fans assurance of the adaptation's future.

The fourth season is titled Dr. Stone Final Season: Science Future, and there is no confirmation at the moment of how many episodes it will have or when it will come out. However, there is a very good chance that it will be released next year, with TMS Entertainment following the cour format they have used with New World in 2023, with the season first airing in April of this year and ending in December with two different cours.

The appeal and premise of the series

Senku Ishigami is a teenage science prodigy revived many centuries into the future, where the rest of humanity has been stone. The bulk of the series is about Senku using his scientific knowledge to find a way to bring people back, which often has him making friends and enemies along the way, including some moral questions about the future of humanity and whether they deserve to return.

Most series fans are having a bittersweet reaction to the Dr. Stone Final Season announcement. However, most people have praised how this story moved away from typical shonen tropes, relying much more on science and intellect than brawns. Furthermore, even real-life scientists have praised the series' approach to using science, chemical formulas, and much more in the story.