Dr. Stone season 4 seemingly confirmed in latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable general anime news source @WSJ_manga claim that Dr. Stone season 4 has been officially announced. While certainly exciting, this news is seemingly uncorroborated by other reputable sources at this time and is likewise unconfirmed and hearsay.

However, @WSJ_manga claims their source for this Dr. Stone season 4 news to be an author comment from the original manga series’ author Riichiro Inagaki in the latest Weekly Shonen Jump. More specifically, the comment is from the magazine's fourth and fifth double issue for the 2024 year, which is set to be officially released this coming Monday, December 25, 2023.

In any case, @WSJ_manga offers no further release information on Dr. Stone season 4 beyond this alleged announcement of the fourth season of the series being officially on the way. However, this is somewhat unsurprising given that the third season of the television anime series is set to end this coming Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Dr. Stone's season 4 official announcement seemingly leaked by a reputable general anime news source

The latest

Expand Tweet

What @WSJ_manga’s post did offer regarding further Dr. Stone season 4 information were additional words from Inagaki on what fans can expect from the fourth season. Per the post, The series “will head towards its conclusion” with the new season. For context, the series will go into the season 4 premiere with roughly 90 chapters left of the original manga’s total of 232 to adapt.

While the coming fourth season may be the final anime installment for the series, it could very well be the last of the television anime series. In this scenario, the final chapters would likely be adapted into a movie, as many other anime franchises have done and found great financial and critical success.

Expand Tweet

In any case, Dr. Stone season 4 will likely be the second-to-last installment of the anime adaptation of Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original manga series. Whether it’s followed by a movie or a fifth television anime season is still unknown at the time of this article’s writing. However, promotional material for the fourth season should give fans a general sense of what the franchise intends to do once this begins releasing.

The original manga series from Inagaki and Boichi debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 6, 2017. The series ran in the magazine for its initial run, which ended on March 7, 2022, almost six years after its premiere—the first season of the television anime series premiered in 2019, with the second season premiering in January 2021 and the third in April 2023, following a one-hour special in July 2022.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news and general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.