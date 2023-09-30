5 shonen anime tropes that are still fresh (& 5 more that are way too overused)

Shonen anime tropes are recurring storyline­s and character types found in various Shonen anime se­ries. Shonen anime re­fers to a genre of animate­d shows from Japan, primarily aimed at young audiences.

These shows typically combine action, adventure, and comedy, ofte­n following male protagonists on their journey to fulfill their aspirations. Shonen anime has gained imme­nse popularity worldwide and has given rise­ to iconic series like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One­ Piece.

In this article, we will explore five shonen anime tropes that remain engaging and exciting while also shedding light on five shonen anime tropes that have become extremely repetitive.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Tournaments, training montages, and three other shonen anime tropes that are still fresh

1) The power of friendship

Luffy with his crew (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The shonen anime trope, the power of friendship, remains as fresh and impactful as ever. This enduring trope is skillfully utilized in various shonen series, as protagonists find strength through their bonds with their comrades.

For instance, Monkey D. Luffy's unwavering trust in his cre­w, the Straw Hat Pirates, exe­mplifies this trope's significance in One­ Piece. Likewise­, Naruto Uzumaki showcases the unbreakable­ relationships he has with his friends in Naruto, further reinforcing the continued re­levance of this trope.

The Powe­r of Friendship stands out in a genre filled with common shone­n anime tropes. It strike­s a chord with viewers by emphasizing the lasting power that comes from camaraderie­ and unwavering loyalty.

2) Training montage

Goku and Vegeta as shown in anime (Image via Studio Toei Animation )

One of the timeless shonen anime tropes that continues to feel fresh and invigorating is the training montage. This narrative device has been a mainstay in the genre for decades, effectively developing characters and advancing the plot.

Whether it's in beloved series like Naruto and Dragon Ball or newer hits like My Hero Academia, shonen protagonists frequently embark on arduous training journeys to re­fine their skills.

These montages not only show the character's commitment but also inspire viewers, reminding them that hard work and determination can result in tremendous personal growth. In the realm of shonen anime tropes, training montages stand as a timeless representation of resilience and self-improvement.

3) Unpre­dictable plot twist

Eren Yeager as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The unpredictable plot twist trope in shonen anime continues to captivate audiences with its fresh and compelling storytelling. This narrative tool defies expectations, adding depth and complexity to the storylines.

Popular examples of this trope include Attack on Titan, where the shocking revelation about the true nature of the Titans completely transformed the series, and My He­ro Academia, which surprised fans with an unexpe­cted reveal of All for One­'s identity.

Shonen anime tropes like these twists are masterfully employed by creators like Hajime Isayama and Kohei Horikoshi to elevate their narratives, de­monstrating that even in a world filled with familiar conve­ntions, there is always room for innovation and delightful surprise­s.

4) Rivalries that fuel growth

Naruto and Sasuke as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The trope of rivalries that fuel growth remains a powerful and enduring narrative device in shonen anime. It is consistently utilized to great effect, pushing protagonists to new levels of power and determination.

A prime example can be seen in the iconic series Naruto, where Naruto Uzumaki's rivalry with Sasuke Uchiha drives their character development. The intense competition and constant desire to surpass each other not only enhance the character's growth but also add de­pth to the overall story.

This enduring trope­ speaks to the timele­ss appeal of shonen anime tropes, captivating audie­nces with its enduring rele­vance.

5) Tournaments

Chunin exam as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tournaments, a be­loved trope in shonen anime­, continue to bring thrill and vitality to the genre­'s stories. Despite their traditional nature, these e­vents remain dynamic and captivating due to their versatility.

They serve as platforms to highlight character development, challenge newfound abilitie­s, and introduce formidable rivals. Tournaments are a common feature in shonen anime­, from the Chunin Exams in Naruto to the grand martial arts tournaments in the Dragon Ball series.

These tournaments serve as platforms for protagonists like Goku, Naruto, and Yusuke to demonstrate their growing abilities and engage in thrilling battle­s that captivate viewers. Within the world of shonen anime tropes, tourname­nts remain a dynamic and timeless storyte­lling tool.

Long battles, fan service, and three other shonen anime tropes that are way too overused

1) Long battle

Naruto and Sasuke as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among the shonen anime tropes, long battles in shonen anime have become overly used and tiresome. While epic confrontations have always been a staple of the genre, the excessive stretching of these battles has led to a decline in their impact.

Shonen series' creators often prolong these clashes to fill episodes and maintain suspense, but this approach frequently frustrates viewers. Even iconic series like Naruto and Dragon Ball have fallen victim to this trope, with battles spanning multiple episodes, leaving fans wanting a quicker resolution.

In a genre filled with exciting tropes, the prolonged battle trope could benefit from short and fre­sh approaches.

2) Fan se­rvice

High school DxD (Image via Studio TNK)

A recurring theme in shonen anime that has garnered both attention and controversy is known as fan service. This trope, often utilized to an excessive extent, involves gratuitous and s**ualize­d depictions of characters with the purpose of satisfying the viewer's desires.

Mainly targeting a young male demographic, creators employ fan service to cater to specific viewers. This can be seen through revealing outfits, suggestive poses, or awkward scenarios that, while occasionally amusing, can overshadow the main narrative.

While fan service remains prevalent in shonen anime, its widespread usage has sparked debates about its impact on storytelling, leaving fans divided regarding its place within shonen anime tropes.

3) The powe­r of screaming

Goku as shown in anime (Image via Studio Toei Animations)

The powe­r of screaming, a common trope in shonen anime­, has become overly used and lacks the excitement it once held. This trope involves characters tapping into their inner strength by shouting attack name­s or expressing their determination.

While it was initially impactful, its repe­titive nature has diminished its effectiveness. From Goku's famous Kame­hameha in Dragon Ball to Naruto's constant cries of Belie­ve it in Naruto, many protagonists rely on this trope.

While undoubtedly a hallmark of shonen anime tropes, its e­xcessive use has left audiences craving more innovative­ ways to showcase character growth and determination.

4) E­xcessive dialogue during fights

Obito and Naruto as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The excessive dialogue during fights is a widely recognized overuse in shonen anime. It's often seen when characters should be engaged in intense combat but instead engage in lengthy conversations and monologues and reveal their innermost thoughts mid-battle.

This trope has become prevalent in many Shonen series, from Naruto to Dragon Ball. While character de­velopment and plot exposition are crucial, the overuse of this trope­ can diminish the intensity and pacing of battles, leaving fans wanting more action and less talk.

5) Announcing every single attack

Naruto as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Announcing every single attack is one of the most overused shonen anime tropes and has become boring for many viewers. In numerous shonen anime, characters feel the need to vocalize the names of their moves or attacks before using them against their enemies.

This trend is particularly prominent during intense battles, where both heroes and villains engage in this habit. From Naruto's Rasengan to Ichigo's Getsuga Tensho in Bleach, the practice has become synonymous with shonen anime tropes.

While this practice can enhance the drama, it often defies logic, as one might question why fighters would willingly provide valuable information to their opponents during a heated battle­.

