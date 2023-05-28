10 romance anime with happy endings (2023)

The romance anime genre always enjoys attention for the way it captivates fans with heartwarming stories and delightful characters. These anime series allow viewers to witness characters overcome obstacles and find happiness in each other's company. However, not all romance anime provide satisfying endings, and some may even leave viewers feeling frustrated or heartbroken.

We curated a list of 10 romance anime with happy endings, perfect for binge-watching. Be it young love or slice-of-life stories, these titles will leave you with a sense of fulfillment, thanks to their comforting storylines.

Horimiya, Blue Period, and more romance anime with satisfying conclusions

1) Whisper of the Heart (Mimi wo Sumaseba)

Shizuku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Ghibli)

This is a beautiful coming-of-age anime that follows Shizuku Tsukishima, a young girl who discovers her passion for writing when she encounters a mysterious cat figurine in an antique shop.

Through her journey of self-discovery and friendship with a fellow aspiring musician, Shizuku's dreams and love life intertwine, leading to a heartwarming conclusion that celebrates the pursuit of dreams and finding love.

2) Given

Mafuyu Satou and Ritsuka Uenoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Aniplex)

This is a poignant romance anime series that explores the complexities of love, music, and self-acceptance. The story revolves around Ritsuka Uenoyama, a talented guitarist who finds himself drawn to Mafuyu Satou, a shy and troubled young man with a passion for singing.

As their shared love for music blossoms into a deep connection, they navigate the challenges of their own personal demons, ultimately finding solace and happiness in each other's arms.

3) Yesterday wo Utatte

Rikuo Uozumi and Haru Nonaka as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Yesterday wo Utatte is an anime that deals with the struggles of adulthood and finding one's place in the world. It centers on Rikuo Uozumi, a college graduate who works at a convenience store and has no direction in life. He meets Haru Nonaka, a quirky girl who has a pet crow and has liked him since high school.

He also reconnects with Shinako Morinome, his former crush who works as a teacher and has trouble moving on from her past love. As they interact with each other and their friends, they face various dilemmas, the key among them being unrequited love.

4) HigeHiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway (Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.)

Sayu Ogiwara and Yoshida as seen in the anime (Image via Project No. 9)

This is a heartwarming romance anime that explores the power of compassion and healing. The series centers around Yoshida, a salaryman who encounters a high school girl named Sayu, who is running away from home. Yoshida offers her a place to stay, and as their lives become intertwined, a tender and genuine romance anime blossoms.

With mature themes, emotional resonance, and a satisfying conclusion, HigeHiro reminds us that love can be found even in unexpected places.

5) Horimiya

Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Horimiya is a delightful slice-of-life romance anime that celebrates the beauty of true connection and acceptance. The story revolves around Kyoko Hori, a popular high school girl, and Izumi Miyamura, her seemingly gloomy classmate with a secret.

As they discover each other's hidden sides and form a bond, a sweet and genuine romance anime unfolds. With relatable characters, charming humor, and a heartwarming ending, Horimiya portrays the transformative power of love.

6) Fruits Basket: The Final

Tooru, Kyou, Yuki, and Kyo's father as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fruits Basket: The Final is the third and final season of the remake of the classic romance anime Fruits Basket. The story follows Tohru Honda, a kind-hearted orphan girl who moves in with the mysterious Sohma family after losing her mother.

She soon discovers that some of the members of the Sohma family are cursed by the Chinese zodiac animals and turn into their animal forms when hugged by the opposite sex. She also gets involved in their complicated relationships and secrets.

7) Blue Period

Ryuuji Ayukawa and Yatora Yaguchi as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

Blue Period is a captivating series that beautifully portrays the journey of self-discovery and passion. The series follows Yatora Yaguchi, a high school student who discovers his talent and love for art.

As he immerses himself into the world of painting and strives to pursue his dreams, Yatora's life becomes intertwined with the enigmatic artist, Ryuji Ayukawa. The anime features introspective storytelling, stunning visuals, and a satisfying romantic subplot.

8) Peach Boy Riverside

Saltorine Aldike and Mikoto Kibitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

This a series of epic fantasy romance anime that weaves together folklore, adventure, and love. The series centers around Saltorine Aldike, a princess who embarks on a journey to rid the world of terrifying creatures known as Oni.

Along the way, she meets Mikoto, a powerful swordsman, and a deep connection forms between them. With fantastical world-building, captivating battles, and a heartwarming romance, the series offers a delightful blend of genres.

9) Komi Can't Communicate (Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu)

Komi Shouko as seen in the anime (Image via OLM, Inc)

This charming and heartwarming romance anime explores the struggles and triumphs of communication and friendship. The story revolves around Shouko Komi, a girl with a communication disorder, and her journey to make 100 friends.

Tadano, a kind-hearted classmate, becomes her ally in this endeavor, and as they navigate social challenges together, a sweet and tender romance begins to bloom. With endearing characters, delightful humor, and a heartwarming conclusion, this anime is a must-watch.

10) Love After World Domination (Koi ga Saku Koro Sakura Doki: Charming Scarlet)

Fodou Aikawa and Magahara Desumi as seen in the anime (Image via Project No.9)

This is a romantic comedy that gives the typical love story a playful spin. The series follows the secret commander, Magahara Desumi, and the determined superhero, Fodou Aikawa, as they engage in a humorous battle for love and justice.

Through amusing encounters and unexpected feelings, they discover that love knows no boundaries. With delightful humor, charming characters, and a happily-ever-after ending, this title offers a unique and enjoyable romantic experience.

Final thoughts

Romance anime with happy endings (Image via Sportskeeda)

These 10 series stand out as captivating tales of love, connection, and growth. From the heartwarming coming-of-age story of Whisper of the Heart to the playful and humorous dynamics featured in Love After World Domination, each of these titles explores different facets of romance anime while delivering a satisfying and happy ending.

Fans can immerse themselves in these enchanting worlds, where love triumphs and leaves a sense of joy and fulfillment. These 10 series will take the audience on a journey that will capture emotions and ignite the imagination.

