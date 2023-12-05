Top 10 best zombie anime that you should watch in 2023

Zombie anime has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Combining the horror of a zombie apocalypse with the action and drama of anime makes for an exciting watch. Zombie anime showcases creative takes on survival against the undead, dramatic character development, and thought-provoking themes on humanity.

This article covers the top 10 highest-rated and most talked about zombie anime that one should add to their watchlist in 2023. From popular classics like Highschool of the Dead to recent hits like Zombieland Saga, this zombie anime list has something for hardcore anime fans and casual viewers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Best zombie anime series you can't miss

1. Highschool of the Dead

Highschool of the Dead (Image via Madhouse)

Highschool of the Dead is arguably one of the most well-known and popular zombie anime. Set in present-day Japan, the story follows a group of high school students trying to survive a sudden zombie apocalypse that overtakes the world.

Highschool of the Dead is an exciting, gripping watch packed with plenty of fanservice and stylish action sequences. It has a great balance between zombie horror, ecchi elements, drama, and character development. The animation and visuals are also extremely polished, making for visceral zombie action.

Though often criticized for focusing too much on fanservice, there is no denying that Highschool of the Dead is a modern classic when it comes to zombie anime. For those who enjoy Ecchi and don’t mind some over-the-top moments, it's an easy anime to binge-watch.

2. Zombieland Saga

Zombieland Saga (Image via MAPPA)

In stark contrast to Highschool of the Dead is Zombieland Saga - a unique idol anime with an eccentric zombie twist. The story follows a man who revives seven dead girls as zombies and convinces them to become a regional idol group in rural Saga prefecture.

On the surface, Zombieland Saga seems absurd - an unorthodox setting featuring an affectionate zombie premise centered around something as upbeat as Japanese idols. However, viewers are soon treated to a heartwarming story showcasing themes of passion, determination, acceptance, and reaching one’s dreams against all odds.

The characters are extremely endearing and likable. Combine that with stellar comedy, catchy musical numbers, and plenty of surreal entertainment, and you have an unexpected gem of a zombie anime.

3. School-Live!

School-Live! (Image via Lerche)

For those seeking more unconventional zombie stories in anime, look no further than School-Live! With its cute moe art style and schoolgirl characters, one may initially mistake it for a simple slice-of-life. However, ominous tidbits soon hint that not everything is as it seems.

School-Live! depicts a group of girls seemingly living a carefree boarding school life while a zombie apocalypse rages outside. However, the emotional core lies with the main character, Yuki, who suffers from psychological trauma and deludes herself into thinking everything is normal.

The anime transitions between the harsh reality of the zombie outbreak and Yuki’s idealized perspective where nothing is wrong. This allows for plenty of surprising contrast and powerful emotional moments. It’s a psychological take on zombies that is quite impactful if you stick with it past the initial lighthearted facade.

4. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

For fans wanting a steampunk zombie thriller with gorgeous animation, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress delivers beautifully. The action takes place in an industrial fantasy world reminiscent of Japan’s Edo period - but with undead horrors known as “Kabane” threatening humanity.

The plot focuses on survivors taking refuge in mobile fortresses as they try to outrun hordes of Kabane. Protagonist Ikoma, after getting infected but stopping himself from becoming a full-on Kabane, helps defend a train of refugees. What follows is riveting action, likable characters, and jaw-dropping visuals.

Backed by stellar production values and intense drama rivaling blockbuster zombie films, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress feels like the anime medium’s response to the mainstream zombie craze. The short 12-episode run also makes this an easy binge.

5. Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack

Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack (Image via Ufotable)

Indeed, one of the strangest entries on this list is Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack - a bizarre zombie film directed by Takayuki Hirao. After fishes gain the ability to walk on mechanical legs and invade the land, chaos and smell disrupt life.

Adapted from Junji Ito's horror manga of the same name, this OVA perfectly captures his trademark disturbing imagery and psychological tension. Strange phenomena and body horror elements drive home the zombie threat. Despite the absurd concept, Gyo's excellent direction and creepy visuals make it quite an intriguing, if not stomach-churning, watch.

Those who enjoy Junji Ito's signature weird horror brand will appreciate this unique zombie anime. It might leave viewers scratching their heads, but the nightmarish visuals will stick around long after.

6. Corpse Princess

Corpse Princess (Image via Feel and Gainax)

Also known as Shikabane Hime, Corpse Princess is an action-packed zombie anime series featuring attractive undead girls fighting zombies. Set in modern Japan, a recently murdered Makina Hoshimura is resurrected as a Shikabane Hime. This undead being uses her augmented strength and skills to destroy other undead creatures threatening society.

What seems like a ridiculous premise on paper, featuring scantily-clad zombie girls, actually has an engaging plot and mythos. There is plenty of stylish action as Makina dispatches her targets with dual MAC-11 machine pistols.

Some tragedy and tropes typical of anime aimed at otaku notwithstanding, Corpse Princess is a solid zombie anime for those seeking gun battles and assassin elements amidst the undead threat.

7. Sankarea: Undying Love

Sankarea: Undying Love (Image via Studio Deen)

Sankarea: Undying Love is a romantic comedy series with a zombie twist. It follows Chihiro Furuya, a high schooler obsessed with zombie girls who tries resurrecting his deceased pet cat. However, his experiment accidentally brings lonely rich girl Rea Sanka back to life instead after she commits suicide.

What follows is a sweet, quirky tale depicting Chihiro and zombie Rea's developing relationship amidst additional characters trying to cure her undead status. With beautiful animation, hilarious situations, and likable characters, Sankarea puts a heartwarming spin on zombie romance.

Their bond grows stronger as Chihiro tries hiding Rea's unique condition from his nosey cousin and a creepy monk seeking the secrets behind Rea's resurrection. The two outcasts find solace in each other's company. Sankarea balances zombie horror elements with genuinely tender moments.

8. Highschool of the Dead: Drifters of the Dead

Highschool of the Dead: Drifters of the Dead (Image via Madhouse)

Serving as an OVA sequel to the original series, Highschool of the Dead: Drifters of the Dead sees the main cast of the zombie anime series encountering unusual phenomena on a deserted island they've drifted on to following a zombie attack.

After stumbling on an unusual marijuana plant on the island that causes erratic behavior, what follows is lots of fanservice and sexual tensions between characters reaching a fever pitch.

Fans of Highschool of the Dead will get a kick out of this comedic take on the characters. Despite lacking plot progression or addition to the main story, it exemplifies the ecchi zombie action the series is known for - albeit in a more lighthearted tone.

9. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Part of the massively popular Resident Evil game and film franchise, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is a Netflix original CGI zombie anime series depicting protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield battling zombies.

It is set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, and Claire investigates an inexplicable zombie outbreak at the White House. At the same time, Leon tracks down a hacking attempt into top secret files related to biological weapons. The two storylines soon intertwine, uncovering sinister government conspiracy plots amidst plenty of T-virus monstrosities trying to eat them.

Fans of the franchise praise this new original story, expanding the series' lore while retaining the survival-horror tension the IP is loved for. Slick CGI animation and faithfulness in capturing the games' atmosphere also help this zombie-action thriller anime appeal greatly to established Resident Evil followers.

10. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Bug Films)

Based on the manga series by Haro Aso, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead offers a more comedic take on a zombie apocalypse. It focuses on Akira, an average office worker trapped in his company complex after a zombie outbreak.

After meeting survivors, Akira realizes this may be his last chance to check off his personal bucket list before he dies or fully turns into a zombie. What follows is hilarity mixed with slice-of-life as Akira tries to secretly fulfill his list, ranging from petty things like kicking his boss's butt to finding love.

Despite the silly premise, Zom 100 provides plenty of laughs while retaining an underlying heartwarming message on finding meaning in life, even in a crisis. The light tone combined with funny zombie survival tactics and Akira's antics makes this recent anime a delightful pick amidst the usual grimness of zombie stories.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, zombie anime continues to see innovative takes on the undead craze sweeping mainstream media. With countless options now available, showcasing various themes, animation styles, settings, and tones, fantastic zombie anime options await for anyone, from casual viewers to hardcore horror otaku.

The aforementioned zombie anime series are just a sample of the diversity found in Japanese zombie animation. Whether you prefer intense action, psychological drama, absurdist comedy, or pop idol zombies, anime has you covered. So, the next time you are looking for an escape into engaging, post-apocalyptic worlds filled with the living dead, be sure to check out these incredible series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.