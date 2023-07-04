10 shonen anime with a female protagonist, ranked least to most popular

Shonen anime with a female protagonist is seldom in the limelight and is often compared to those with a male protagonist. However, this perception overlooks the numerous exceptional series that showcase female leads. These characters exhibit qualities of strength, independence, and determination, offering a captivating departure from the typical shonen narratives.
This article presents 10 ranked shonen anime with a female protagonist, listed from least to most popular. Each series will be briefly outlined and will also give you a compelling reason as to why it should have a worthy place in your watchlist.
From Kakegurui to The Promised Neverland: 10 shonen anime with a female protagonist, ranked by popularity
10) Tokyo ESP
Tokyo ESP is a 2014 shonen anime series with a female protagonist. It revolves around a group of teenagers who suddenly acquire extraordinary abilities. Among them is Rinka Urushiba, a high school girl with the remarkable power to phase through solid objects.
Tokyo ESP presents an enjoyable and action-packed series that revolves around Rinka. Utilizing her newfound abilities, Rinka bravely combats a notorious group of superhuman villains intent on exploiting their own powers for malevolent purposes.
9) Medaka Box
The anime series Medaka Box started airing in 2012 and presents a captivating narrative featuring Medaka Kurokami. Medaka is an exceptional high school student known for her unwavering power.
Despite her strength, Medaka remains kind-hearted and driven to support others in need. To fulfill this purpose, she establishes the Medaka Box club, where students can seek help and solutions to their personal dilemmas. She fearlessly advocates for her beliefs and readily extends support to others.
8) Shikabane Hime
Shikabane Hime, a 2008 shonen anime with a female protagonist. It is a series filled with darkness and action, centered around Makina. Makina is a young girl possessed by the deceased soul.
Empowered with newfound abilities, Makina wages war against the Shikabane, which are undead soldiers wreaking havoc and preying on innocent humans. Throughout the series, she fearlessly confronts the Shikabane as a skilled fighter.
7) Kakegurui
Kakegurui, released in 2017, ranks 7th in the most popular shonen anime with a female protagonist list. It is an enthralling anime series centered around Yumeko Jabami. This high school girl possesses a fervent passion for gambling, fearlessly embracing risks at every turn.
Utilizing her exceptional gambling skills, Yumeko navigates the ranks of Hyakkaou Private Academy—a prestigious institution where students engage in high-stakes wagers to attain both wealth and influence.
The series captivates viewers with its stunning visuals and gripping suspense. Alongside Yumeko is an exceptional ensemble of friends and rivals that lend depth to the story.
6) Soul Eater
Soul Eater, a 2008 anime series, follows the story of Maka Albarn. She is a teenage girl training to become a Death Scythe, which serves as a weapon for the gods of death known as Shinigami. Maka's partner is Soul Eater Evans, a demon weapon capable of transforming into a scythe.
Together, their mission is to collect the souls of 99 evil humans and one witch in order to attain the coveted status of Death Scythe. Soul Eater, also a shonen anime with a female protagonist, is a captivating and action-packed series.
5) Patlabor
Patlabor, an anime series from 1989, follows a group of police officers who are responsible for controlling colossal robots known as Labors. Among these officers is Noa Izumi, a talented pilot of the Labor AV-98 Ingram and a young woman. She is not only an adept pilot, but also a level-headed and intelligent leader.
Together with her team, they face off against criminals and terrorists who exploit Labors for unlawful activities.
4) Claymore
Claymore series began airing in 2007 and is an enthralling and action-packed series that follows a group of warriors who are both human and demon.
They are bound by the duty to exterminate Yoma - demonic creatures that feed on humanity. Among these skilled fighters is Clare, who fearlessly confronts the formidable Yoma creatures. She is a determined young woman seeking vengeance for her mentor's demise.
3) The Promised Neverland
The Promised Neverland showcases a group of orphans that reside in what appears to be an ideal orphanage. However, they soon uncover the sinister truth that the establishment is, in fact, a farm where they are bred as meals for demons.
It captivates readers with its suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative, featuring a determined female protagonist named Emma. Emma stands out as she harbors unwavering determination to escape and rescue her fellow friends.
She showcases her cleverness and resourcefulness as she leads the charge to save her friends and bravely confront the menacing demons.
2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean represents the sixth installment in the captivating JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series. This installment revolves around Jolyne Cujoh, Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, who finds herself wrongly imprisoned for a crime she didn't commit and is unjustly sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Determined to protect both herself and her companions, Jolyne must harness her Stand power known as Stone Free to confront formidable Stand users posing a threat.
1) Sailor Moon
In 1992, an anime series called Sailor Moon captivated audiences. Sailor Moon ranks as the most popular shonen anime with a female protagonist. It showcases an indomitable female protagonist who remains etched in anime history.
It revolves around the journey of a young girl named Usagi Tsukino who stumbles upon her true identity as Sailor Moon, a champion of love and justice.
Alongside her loyal companions, Sailor Moon harnesses their extraordinary powers to combat malevolent forces and safeguard our beloved Earth. Her resilience amidst daunting odds serves as a beacon of hope that never wavers.
