What caused the zombie apocalypse in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead? Explained

Catering to zombie fanatics worldwide, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead arrived as an unexpected gift that no one expected gift from the legendary mangaka Haro Aso. The series redefined the concept of freedom through the perspective of its remarkable protagonist, the ever-optimistic and upbeat Akira Tendou.

After shedding the restraints of his former life, Akira embarked on a journey to make the most out of his existence amidst the zombie apocalypse, and this childlike optimism set him apart as one of the most unique main characters in the anime and manga universe.

While the series is primarily known for its zombie-filled post-apocalyptic horror, the origins of the zombie outbreak have remained a lingering mystery, leaving fans in curiosity. Yet, it's worth noting that the manga subtly hinted at the reason behind this with a classic twist, a detail that many readers might have overlooked.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga series.

The zombie apocalypse in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was caused by an experimental bio-weapon project

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead revealed a thrilling turn of events as Akira and his group reached the Umbriel Corporation, the largest pharmaceutical plant, which became a safe haven for Yudai to work on the vaccine for the zombie virus. Their journey takes an unexpected twist when Shizuka gets bitten by one of the zombies within the facility.

Yudai quickly devised a plan to create a blood serum using Izuna’s blood, which, when injected into Shizuka’s body, triggered an antigen-antibody reaction. This reaction successfully removed the virus, saving her from joining the ranks of the undead.

As the group explored the facility, they stumbled upon a large mechanical door labeled “BIOHAZARD,” sparking their excitement and curiosity about the secrets it might hold. However, their discovery was interrupted by the arrival of a helicopter of the Umbriel Corporation, carrying soldiers who were ordered to retrieve the “Sample” from the secured Level 5 gate.

Zom100: Bucket list of the Dead (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tragically, their mission was abruptly cut short by an enormous and grotesque frog-like monster, leaving the group to confront the same creature later on. Upon examining the facility’s database, Yudai, Shizuka, and Izuna made a startling revelation. The creature they encountered was a bioweapon known as the Crusher project, created by artificially altering the zombie virus.

This discovery unveiled the shocking truth that the Umbriel Corporation was responsible for the pandemic, having engineered the virus that transformed humans into flesh-eating monsters. Akira and his friends faced formidable challenges, encountering multiple iterations of the creature, but their effective teamwork ultimately led to their victory.

Surprisingly, one of the Umbriel Corporation soldiers managed to escape the facility with the sample, leaving its true nature shrouded in mystery. With this, it can be said that Haro Aso is a passionate zombie enthusiast who drew inspiration from Western films and the Resident Evil franchise, heavily influencing the setting of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Expand Tweet

The inspiration behind the Umbriel Corporation in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is no mystery to fans. For enthusiasts of the Resident Evil franchise, it’s evident that the Umbriel Corporation draws inspiration from the iconic Umbrella Corporation, known for creating the T-Virus.

The connection to Resident Evil becomes even more apparent in the anime adaptation, where Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead pays a subtle homage to the franchise in episode 4.

In this episode, Akira and Kencho narrowly avoid a collision with a moving truck driven by a zombie that a zombified dog accompanied. This clever nod to the video game came as an unexpected delight for all Resident Evil fans. With Haro Aso’s ongoing manga, viewers can anticipate more exciting Resident Evil crossovers and thrilling developments in the story.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.