Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 - Wrong Turn meets The Shining and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

In Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59, titled Horror Mansion of the Dead Part 2, fully immerses Takemina and Izuna in their Summer Dare quest with all its thrilling glory. What initially appeared as a lighthearted, spooky mini adventure takes an unforeseen turn, propelling them into a heart-pounding fight for survival and forcing them to run for their lives.

What sets this latest installment apart is its ability to heighten the excitement for Halloween 2023. The chapter skillfully pays homage to Hollywood’s most iconic slasher-thriller titles, including “The Shining,” “The Wrong Turn,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” in unexpected and intriguing ways.

This unique blend of homage and horror in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59, has surely fascinated fans, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 goes ‘Here’s Johnny’ with the latest antagonist to the series

Leatherface (on left) and Sugizo (on right) (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 kicked off with Takemina and Izuna diving headfirst into their Summer Dare, which involved exploring what initially appeared to be a dimly lit wine cellar concealed beneath the imposing Yamagami mansion. However, as they ventured deeper, it became clear that this place held secrets far more sinister than they could have ever imagined.

Their senses were immediately assailed by the grim sight of numerous coffins strewn about. The discovery was eerily unsettling, but the true shock came when they pried open one of the coffins, revealing the grotesque remains of Mercy. It was a sight that sent shivers down their spines, hinting at the horrors that is still to come.

Their intrusion did not go unnoticed, and they soon found themselves pursued by a menacing figure. This enigmatic pursuer, wearing a face-obscuring mask and wielding a massive wooden mallet, evoked memories of Leatherface from the iconic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. The pursuit was relentless, escalating the tension and suspense as the two tried to evade capture.

As the story unfolded, the ominous atmosphere took on an even darker tone. Takemina and Izuna fell into the clutches of their pursuer, only to awaken bound to chairs seated at an unsettling dinner table. It was there that their captor, accompanied by a deeply unsettling old man, revealed their horrifying fate, disclosing that they were to be served as a meal to a zombified old woman.

Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 X The Shining (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans of the cult classic Wrong Turn franchise would recognize a chilling parallel. While the film lacks zombies, it features the gruesome tradition of cannibalism. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 cleverly paid homage to this franchise, especially when the captor, Sugizo, began brutally preparing Mercy’s remains with his mallet to make it consumable for the zombie.

Despite their harrowing circumstances, Takemina and Izuna managed a narrow escape. However, their relief was short-lived as they discovered they were trapped in a room without an apparent exit. Sugizo, determined to maintain their captivity, wielded his mallet to create a hole in the sturdy door and peeked inside just to remind them that they couldn’t escape.

This scene was reminiscent of the iconic “Here’s Johnny” moment from The Shining. In essence, the entire chapter proved to be a thrilling delight for aficionados of the slasher-thriller genre, artfully weaving elements from iconic horror franchises into the narrative. The result was a suspenseful and captivating tale that left fans eagerly anticipating the next spine-tingling installment of the series.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series as 2023 continues.

