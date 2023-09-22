Texas Chainsaw Massacre: How to watch the movies in chronological watch order, explained 

The horror genre has numerous terrifying tales, but few are as iconic as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Directed by Tobe Hooper and first released in 1974, the franchise introduced us to a group of teenagers who encounter a family of cannibals in rural Texas, with the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface being the most haunting figure.

As the series expanded with sequels, reboots, and spin-offs, a question emerged: How should one watch the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies chronologically?

This guide elucidates the chronological sequence, release date order, and the different timelines of the series for a clearer understanding. Given the complex nature of the franchise, differentiating between the orders can be essential for both new viewers and seasoned fans.

The legacy of the series in the horror domain is undeniable. With its unsettling atmosphere and gripping narrative, delving into its history provides an unparalleled viewing experience.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in Chronological Order

1) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Set in 1969, this prequel dives into the origins of the infamous Hewitt family and the events that led young Thomas Hewitt to become the notorious Leatherface.

2) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The original that started it all. Follow Sally Hardesty and her friends as they unwittingly stumble upon the deranged family, setting off a chain of terrifying events.

3) Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Picking up 13 years after the first film, this sequel sees a vengeful Leatherface and his cannibalistic clan returning to terrorize new victims, with a radio host caught in their crosshairs.

4) Leatherface (2017)

An exploration into the teenage years of the infamous killer reveals the disturbing events that shaped him.

5) Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Acting as a direct sequel to the 1974 original, this installment disregards the events of other sequels, reintroducing surviving members of the Sawyer family and the legacy of Leatherface.

6) Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Next Generation (1994)

Set years after the original events, this film introduces a new group of unsuspecting teenagers who cross paths with the Sawyer family.

7) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

A modern-day retelling of the 1974 classic, this reboot reimagines the original film's events with a contemporary twist.

8) Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Set nearly 50 years after the original film's events, this sequel sees an older Leatherface returning to haunt the descendants of his original victims.

Release date order

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995)

All American Massacre (2000) - Note: This film was never officially released.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Texas Chainsaw (2013)

Leatherface (2017)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Original timeline

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) : The gruesome adventures of Sally, Franklin, and their friends as they encounter Leatherface and his cannibalistic family.

: The gruesome adventures of Sally, Franklin, and their friends as they encounter Leatherface and his cannibalistic family. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) : A campier, darkly comedic sequel with Lieutenant Boude "Lefty" Enright seeking vengeance against the Sawyers.

: A campier, darkly comedic sequel with Lieutenant Boude "Lefty" Enright seeking vengeance against the Sawyers. Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) : A rebooted story focusing on a young couple's perilous journey with the Sawyers in Texas.

: A rebooted story focusing on a young couple's perilous journey with the Sawyers in Texas. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995): A complex narrative involving a secret society and Leatherface's cross-dressing tendencies, echoing the traits of real-life serial killer Ed Gein.

Rebooted/Hewitt timeline

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) : This prequel delves into Leatherface's origin, his first interaction with chainsaws, and his family's macabre tendencies.

: This prequel delves into Leatherface's origin, his first interaction with chainsaws, and his family's macabre tendencies. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003): A revamped version of the 1974 classic, introducing new plot twists.

Revised Sawyer timeline

Leatherface (2017) : Acting as a prelude to the 1974 movie, this film traces young Jedidiah Sawyer's evolution into the terrifying Leatherface.

: Acting as a prelude to the 1974 movie, this film traces young Jedidiah Sawyer's evolution into the terrifying Leatherface. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013): Bypassing the movies from 1986, 1990, and 1995, this sequel offers a fresh continuity following the 1974 classic.

The series offers a blend of horror, suspense, and an exploration into rural America's decay, family ties, and the extremities one resorts to for survival.

Understanding the chronology and different timelines can greatly enhance the viewing journey, with the series expanding in various directions. Whether revisiting the series or diving in for the first time, be prepared for a chilling experience!