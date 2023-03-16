Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date for PC and consoles revealed: Details, technical test, and more

The realm of asymmetrical horror will see a brand new competitor in the form of Texas Chain Saw Massacre. First announced at The Game Awards 2021, it will officially arrive to terrify gamers on August 18, 2023.

It is slated to be released on the following platforms: PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, developer Gun Interactive has announced that a technical test will go live on May 25, 2023.

How can players participate in it? What is the game really about? Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming multiplayer survival-horror title.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre to bring the iconic horror phenomenon with a technical test before launch

As mentioned before, the game is a completely multiplayer-oriented experience. As such. developer Sumo Digital intends to gauge real-time server performance to iron out any kinks. The technical test will take place on May 25, 2023, and will only be available through the Steam store.

Additionally, not everyone will get to participate as there will be a limited number of participants. This would imply registration for the beta; however, no further details have been provided yet.

We do know that since this technical test will be made public, players will be free to record their gameplay sessions of Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This means no NDA (non-discosure agreement) is to be followed either. As such, they will be able to capture screenshots, footage, and more, and post them on social media. A first impression of sorts, this beta should grant players a taste of what's to come.

Unfortunately, no information has been offered for a technical test on consoles. This could change in the future, but PlayStation and Xbox fans will be sitting this one out for now. Now, what can players expect from the game?

Get ready to relive the iconic slasher-horror masterpiece

Texas Chain Saw Massacre is based on the popular 1974 thriller movie of the same name. Set in rural Texas, it features the iconic cannibalistic family, including the ever-popular villain, Leatherface. The goal is to keep the captured survivors from escaping by any means possible. As such, the gameplay delves into a frantic hide-and-seek with many close calls and heart-pumping moments.

That's right, Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows in the footsteps of popular titles such as Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game.

With one team controlling the killers and others, the survivors, it creates for dynamic gameplay scenarios. Survivors aim to escape the property they are captured in by fixing the fuse box for one of four potential exits by outwitting the enemy. But time is of the essence, as the killers will be hot on their trails.

With each killer boasting a unique playstyle and the survivors also having some tricks up their sleeve, the gore-fest should be right up the alley of gamers who love this genre.

