Dead by Daylight Mobile: Pre registration, release date, rewards, and more

On February 21, NetEase and Behaviour Interactive began pre-registration for the upcoming new version of Dead by Daylight Mobile, a multiplayer survival horror and action game. It was initially released in April 2020 in a few regions, including EMEA, the Americas, and South Asia.
To fix the numerous bugs and other in-game issues faced by players, Dead by Daylight mobile has undergone several enhancements and is scheduled to be released on March 15 worldwide with huge updates.
Notably, the developer has also confirmed that all the accounts of players who have played the previous version will be transferred to the forthcoming edition, which also means that your progress and purchases will be carried over during this transition.
Dead by Daylight Mobile opens pre-registration for iOS and Android platforms
You can pre-register for the game on your smartphone by clicking on the link in the embedded Tweet above. The title has crossed over 700K registrants so far. The company said registered users will receive exclusive in-game awards, while one can complete specific tasks to get the Feng Min outfit - Gamer Expo Streamer.
They will also provide the prizes mentioned below to all players once it reaches the 1 million milestone.
- 20 Sinister Stones
- 10,000 Iridescent Shards
- 150.000 Bloodpoints
Some notable changes
The firm has said that the upcoming Dead by Daylight Mobile version will have more advanced graphics quality to provide players with a better experience. The Rift will also be available in the game for the first time in the mobile version. It is similar to the Battle Pass first introduced in the PC/Console versions. It will have 80 tiers and boasts both free and paid reward tracks.
To make things more interesting, the new version will bring a leaderboard section in which players will focus on reaching the top 100. You will be able to customize your character with some interesting options, as there will be several Avatars, Frames, and trophy cases. It will also feature a brand new mode called Quick Match.
Apart from that, a few other changes will be added in the coming days, including:
- Tutorial & New Player Experience
- In-Game Controls
- Quality of Life for Rank 1 Players
- Report System and In-Game Chat
- Anti-cheat mechanisms
Behaviour Interactive launched Dead by Daylight for Windows in June 2016 and 2017 for Console. Boasting a vast player base that has grown over time, it has solidified its status as a successful game.