How to sign up for the beta of Dead by Daylight Mobile

Horror has come into players' hands as Behaviour Interactive gets ready for another update to Dead by Daylight Mobile.

The on-the-go version of Dead by Daylight is as similar to the original game as possible. A team of four will take on a terrifying killer with the goal of powering on generators, opening the exit, and escaping with their lives.

DBD Mobile is a free-to-play game with some microtransactions; players can test all of this out now. The beta period is live; anyone can dive in by downloading it on their device.

How to participate in the Dead by Daylight Mobile beta

Mobile users can take part in the beta period now (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Behaviour Interactive has players testing various aspects of the game and has put together a beta version so they can receive feedback to make DBD Mobile the best it can be.

The beta launched on June 29, 2022, at 10 PM ET and will be available on July 14, 2022. The goal is to help improve the game and is open to players in the US.

Dead by Daylight Mobile @DbDMobile



Stay tuned for more information!



#DbDMobile As promised, we are launching a Beta Test to offer players an exclusive sneak peek of the new game version! The beta test will take place in the US region from June 29th to July 14th.Stay tuned for more information! As promised, we are launching a Beta Test to offer players an exclusive sneak peek of the new game version! The beta test will take place in the US region from June 29th to July 14th.Stay tuned for more information!#DbDMobile https://t.co/gz2WdVBnWK

Signing up has never been easier for a beta test as there aren't any restrictions on who can participate. The only true limitation is that downloads for the beta on iOS will cease after 7,000 users download it.

However, there has been no announcement for limitations on Android devices, so players should be able to download the Dead by Daylight Mobile beta in the Google Play Store with no issues.

Here's how to join the beta period to test the thrills and chills of a mobile DBD:

Open the Google Play store on Android and search for Dead by Daylight Mobile

Or open the Testflight application on iOS devices and search for Dead by Daylight Mobile

Or click the link in the tweet from the game's official Twitter account while on a mobile device

Download the game

Open the game, accept the terms of use, and begin playing during the allotted beta phase

Players can load into games with a chance to play as a survivor of the killer, just like in the regular Dead by Daylight. Survivors must work together to stop the killer from finishing them all off before they can escape.

Those who take part in the beta period should treat it as a test environment. Use survivors and killers that aren't normally used to try out strategies that don't often work, and get to know the different levels.

Dead by Daylight Mobile @DbDMobile



Download here (Mobile Link Only):

bit.ly/3yreJvi

Test Period: June 29 22:00 EST to July 14 22:00 EST

Test Region:US



*There is a limit of 7000 downloads for iOS. First come first served! The Beta Test for the coming update of Dead by Daylight Mobile is now available!Download here (Mobile Link Only):Test Period: June 29 22:00 EST to July 14 22:00 ESTTest Region:US*There is a limit of 7000 downloads for iOS. First come first served! The Beta Test for the coming update of Dead by Daylight Mobile is now available!Download here (Mobile Link Only): bit.ly/3yreJvi Test Period: June 29 22:00 EST to July 14 22:00 EST Test Region:US*There is a limit of 7000 downloads for iOS. First come first served! https://t.co/ncZBqlYJew

There is no point in trying to farm blood points during the beta, as Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that progress in the beta test will not carry over to the full version.

The beta tests are described as separate versions of the main game, so players won't have any issues playing the base DBD Mobile game if they want to take a break from the beta period after grinding it for a while.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far