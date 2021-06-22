How to fix the "No Network Connection" error in Dead by Daylight

A busy game like Dead by Daylight often sees players run into server and connection errors.

One such error reads "NO NETWORK CONNECTION" bright and large on the center of the screen. It states that players must have a network connection to access the content of Dead by Daylight.

This isn't a new issue, but it seems to be popping up once again, as new content has been added to the survival horror multiplayer game. There are a few resolutions to try and get rid of that pesky connection error screen.

Fixes for the "No Network Connection" error in Dead by Daylight

The first thing to do is check and see if Dead by Daylight is doing server maintenance. This may be the most common reason for this error to appear. If the servers are down, just wait until they are up.

Players on PC can try to turn off their firewall or anti-virus. A work around is going in and making sure the firewall or anti-virus allows Dead by Daylight to operate and doesn't block it.

Steam users have reported that simply exiting the game, closing out Steam completely, and opening it back up has solved the issue. The fix isn't that easy for some Dead by Daylight players, however.

Another user indicated that right clicking on the game's file, going to Properties, selecting Browse Local Files, and selecting Verify Integrity of Game prevented the "No Network Connection" error from popping up.

Are the Dead By Daylight servers down? I was kicked out of the game with an error saying that I need to reset my saved data.. and now that I log in it keeps saying “No Network Connection” what is going on? @Behaviour @DeadByBHVR — Gav Potgieter (@Gav42935046) June 16, 2021

Always be sure to double check the network connection as well. If the internet is having issues, then there is a large possibility that Dead by Daylight will be affected by those issues.

These are the most common reasons and their solutions for the "No Network Connection" error appearing when players load into Dead by Daylight. Give them a try and get back into the game.

