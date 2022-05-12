Who is the next Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight is a very popular online asymmetric horror game that pits a team of 4 Survivors against a Killer. The game keeps things fresh by adding new content like new Killers, Survivors, and perks. Players can master these new characters and add their perks to their arsenal. By knowing what kind of character is arriving in the game, players can prepare more easily.

The last Survivor that was added to the game was Yoichi Asakawa. This character was added alongside Sadako Yamamura, otherwise known as The Onryō, who is currently one of the 27 playable killers in Dead by Daylight. Once Yoichi joined the game, the total number of playable Survivors was brought up to 30. However, players want to know who the next Survivor will be in Dead by Daylight.

Who will be the next Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

While there has been no official word on who exactly the next Survivor will be, there was some news that was recently leaked. LeaksByDaylight recently tweeted that there was going to be a new survivor named Haddie Kaur, who is rumored to be an Indian psychic investigator. There were also leaks of a new killer as well, who is rumored to be called The Dredge, a killer who thrives on darkness.

What can players expect with this new Survivor?

When players pick up Haddie Kaur, it is rumored that the three available perks at their disposal will be: Residual Manifest, which will allow players to find a flashlight as well as gain benefits from blinding the killer. The next perk is Inner Focus, which lets the player see survivor scratch marks and reveal the killer when a teammate is harmed. Finally, Overzealous increases the repair speed on the totem cleanse.

While the leaks look convincing, this has not been officially confirmed

Players should keep in mind that these are only leaks, and they should not count on them to be accurate until an official announcement has been made. The leaks have not been confirmed or officially announced. Due to this, there is no official release date on which players can expect the next survivor or killer. However, they should check back frequently for official updates.

For more information, players should check the upcoming stream

FR : This past year has been Dead by Daylight’s biggest yet – and it’s all thanks to you.Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST.EN : dbd.game/3FdNVAl FR : dbd.game/3vD4ano This past year has been Dead by Daylight’s biggest yet – and it’s all thanks to you. Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST. EN : dbd.game/3FdNVAlFR : dbd.game/3vD4ano https://t.co/vhzU0yCis7

With the upcoming 6th anniversary stream for Dead by Daylight on May 17, 2022, players should hopefully be able to hear some more information about Chapter 24's release, which is when players can expect the latest content update to include a new Survivor and a Killer. It has been heavily hinted by the developers that the Chapter 24 will be a big topic of discussion during the anniversary stream.

