Dead by Daylight: The Board Game adopts the popular survival-horror multiplayer title to the tabletop

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is based on the Dead by Daylight video game developed by Behaviour Interactive, an asymmetric survival horror multiplayer title, where one player takes the role of a savage killer and hunts down four other players who have taken on the role of survivors.

Over the years, the title has received multiple crossovers with some of the iconic horror franchises, ranging from Halloween, Saw, A Nightmare on Elm Street to Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Stranger Things.

Recently, Level99 announced that they are officially adopting the title into a board game called Dead by Daylight: The Board Game.

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game Kickstarter announced; set for launch on March 29

Level 99 has been working on the Dead by Daylight: The Board Game since the middle of 2021, under the code name of "Project Crow."

The tabletop title brings the familiar 4v1 survivor vs killer asymmetric multiplayer gameplay loop into the hands of the players with a selected number of killers, survivors, and maps available at launch.

Up to four players can take on the role of Survivor and navigate one of several maps available at launch to try and collect the bonuses while escaping from the Killer, controlled by another player.

Like the video game iteration, players in the board game will also try to discover and repair generators on the map, while the Killer tries to trap and eliminate each player.

While talking about the title Mathieu Côté, the Game Director of Dead by Daylight, talked about his amazing experience with the tabletop title. As a board game fan, the developers at Behavior Interactive were impressed and excited with how in his own words:

Level 99 have managed to perfectly adapt the Dead by Daylight experience to a board game: the Killers VS Survivors asymmetrical gameplay, the unexpected surprises, the game loops, everything is there. And with almost all original characters present, all the different perks there's a lot to discover and love in this.

The Kickstarter will give options between two versions of the board game. The Standard Edition costs $49.99 and includes 6 Killers, 7 Survivors, and 2 maps, while, The Collector's Edition, which costs $99.99, includes 16 Killers, 17 Survivors, and 4 maps.

Both the Survivors and Killers are authentically adapted from the original Dead by Deadlight game up to the All-Kill DLC. Set for a March 29, 2022 release date, Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is certainly worth giving a try.

