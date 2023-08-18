Identity of the mystery man who portrayed Leatherface on AEW Dynamite revealed - Reports

Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw one of the most interesting matches in a very long time. Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy took on each other in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch, which saw a lot of shenanigans and outside interference.

One of the most talked about things from that match was the debut or, rather, the emergence of Leatherface. He came out wielding a chainsaw and went after Jarrett’s wife, Karen, as Hardy was left dumbfounded. There was a lot of speculation about who was behind the mask, with some of the fans hilariously saying it was Jey Uso, but that was not the case.

Fightful Select has reported that the man behind the Leatherface was Dean Alexander. Dean is mainly a developmental talent and had a lot of matches on AEW Dark after making his debut in 2021.

His scary appearance did leave Jeff Hardy startled, which allowed Jarrett’s friend Satnam Singh to capitalize and plant a chokeslam on Hardy, and that helped Double J pick up the win in controversial fashion in the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch in AEW.

Jeff Jarrett spoke about the match backstage at AEW Dynamite

After what was a very taxing match mentally and physically for Jeff Jarrett, he mustered up the energy to talk backstage.

Despite what happened during the match, he remembered the real reason for his win - Satnam Singh and praised the big man.

“One final word. You have proven Jeff Hardy, you have proven Matt Hardy that there is no equalizer for this man [Satnam Singh]. He turned the tide tonight. You boys go find somebody that can settle the score with him and we’ll bring it all in, once and for all. My hometown you tried to get the job done and you didn't do it. Hardy Boyz, saddle up cause we are gonna ride you a** right out of town again," Jarrett said. [1:42-2:07]

With what looked like a seal of approval from Jeff Jarrett, is Satnam Singh ready for a big push in AEW? Only time will tell.

Do you think Satnam Singh is ready for the big time? Sound off in the comments below.