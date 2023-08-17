"It’s clearly Main Event Jey Uso" - Fans explode with predictions on the identity of a masked wrestler on AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite left fans wondering whether Jey Uso was involved, when chaos erupted in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch.

Fans in the arena were rather excited to see the brutal clash between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett. As the match progressed to a wild brawl, featuring The Hardy Party squaring off against Jarrett’s crew, consisting of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, even Jarrett's wife, Karen, got involved.

However, what truly stole the spotlight was the unexpected entrance of Leatherface, who came in wearing a mask. As the masked person created havoc, speculation ran rampant on social media by fans apropos the face behind the mask. This added an interesting twist to the match, which ultimately ended with Jarrett securing a victory over Hardy.

Fans on twitter were quick to speculate on the identity of the masked wrestler. Some believed it could be Main Event Jey Uso, who recently quit WWE when he attacked Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso.

Additionally, other fans believed that it could beTony Khan or even Lacey Evans, who recently departed from WWE.

Vince Russo on WWE veteran spoiling Jey Uso's storyline

Vince Russo recently shed light on the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoiling plans for Jey and Jimmy Uso's Bloodline plans. This followed a chaotic ending on the latest edition of Smackdown, when Jey attacked his brother Jimmy and walked out of WWE.

Just few days prior, Rikishi potentially leaked his involvement in WWE's next premium live event, Payback, by sharing a promotional graphic for an upcoming meet and greet event.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Vince Russo said Rikishi might have been unaware of the ongoing events on SmackDown and he might not regularly tune in to watch the current show.

"Bro, unless, let's be honest, is it possible he [Rikishi] doesn't watch the show, and he thought it was already announced? I mean, I'm being dead serious, bro... he probably doesn't [watch the show]. People would be shocked at how many former wrestlers do not watch the show," said Vince Russo. [15:26 - 15:58]

Check out the full video below:

This started speculation amongst fans if Rikishi working as a referee for a match between his sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso, at Payback next month.

Who do you believe could be behind the masked person on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

