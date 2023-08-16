"I'm being dead serious" - WWE veteran comments on Rikishi leaking major Bloodline spoiler (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently opened up about Rikishi and the major Bloodline spoiler leak, which has become the talk of the town.

A couple of days back, Rikishi possibly spoilt his appearance at Payback 2023 by sharing the graphic of an upcoming show he was advertised for a meet and greet session. The poster mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer would appear at the show before he officiated a match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Since then, fans have been wondering if it indicates Rikishi working as a referee for a match between his sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso, at the September 2 event. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo opened up about the goof-up.

The former writer mentioned that it could be a case of Rikishi simply being unaware of what was happening on SmackDown and that he probably assumed he was already announced for Payback 2023.

"Bro, unless, let's be honest, is it possible he [Rikishi] doesn't watch the show, and he thought it was already announced? I mean, I'm being dead serious, bro... he probably doesn't [watch the show]. People would be shocked at how many former wrestlers do not watch the show," said Vince Russo. [15:26 - 15:58]

WWE is considering bringing Rikishi back

Following SummerSlam 2023 and last week's episode of SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Uso have finally gone their separate ways, with the latter even claiming he was done with WWE altogether.

However, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before Jey returns for an emotionally-charged match against his own brother.

To further raise the stakes for their eventual encounter, WWE was even considering bringing back The Usos' father, Rikishi.

A recent report suggested that the promotion wanted the legend to return and officiate a match between the brothers. It remains to be seen if these rumors turn true anytime soon.

What do you make of the goof-up made by Rikishi? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

