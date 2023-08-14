57-year-old legend's involvement in The Bloodline saga has been spoiled, believe WWE fans

The Bloodline saga has overall been a masterpiece by WWE. Fans recently commented on Rikishi's rumored involvement in the intriguing storyline.

Many in the WWE Universe have wanted Rikishi to join his family members in The Bloodline saga for a long time. He was widely expected to show up during Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, but that did not happen. He was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 when he appeared at Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

Rikishi may have now spoilt his return to WWE to officiate a match at Payback. He shared a graphic on Twitter promoting his upcoming appearance at a wrestling convention. In the poster, it was mentioned that the 57-year-old would be present for a meet-and-greet session in Carlsbad before making his return at the September 2 show.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on his Twitter post. One fan said they wondered when the legend would enter the storyline.

One fan tweeted that Edge said the same thing years ago, but he returned at the Royal Rumble.

Another fan made a hilarious comment, indicating they do not believe Rikishi's cover-up.

One fan claimed that the WWE legend's return was already spoiled, and no one believed his cover-up.

One fan believed that WWE would change their plans now that the return was "leaked."

Another fan didn't buy his explanation and thought it was the right time for him to show up in The Bloodline storyline.

Eric Bischoff did not like Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' match against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that the match between The Bloodline member Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam was boring.

"I like this match less than I liked the previous match, the women’s match. I just — I was disappointed. Because [of] my expectations. And part of it might have been, and maybe that’s kind of the reaction that the audience — you know, the expectations have been so high for anything Bloodline-related because it’s been so awesome for so long. This wasn’t. This was maintenance. This didn’t advance anything, in my opinion. My visceral response is I was bored. I did not enjoy this match at all."

The Bloodline saga has taken a massive turn as Jimmy Uso recently betrayed his twin brother, Jey, at SummerSlam. The latter bounced back from the loss on the latest episode of SmackDown as he superkicked Reigns, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the group's future.

What do you think about Rikishi possibly making his return at WWE Payback?

