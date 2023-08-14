Roman Reigns' recent match bored him, according to WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently talked about the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam earlier this month.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns faced his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the undisputed WWE Universal championship. Apart from the championship, the Tribal Chief status too was on the line. Reigns retained the championship after Jimmy Uso made his return from injury and cost his twin-brother Jey Uso the win, in a shocking development.

On a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff talked about the match and said that it was boring. He said that it was disappointing, considering the expectations attached with the Bloodline story thus far.

"I like this match less than I liked the previous match, the women’s match. I just — I was disappointed. Because my expectations. And part of it might have been, and maybe that’s kind of the reaction that the audience — you know, the expectations have been so high for anything Bloodline-related, because it’s been so awesome for so long. This wasn’t. This was maintenance. This didn’t advance anything in my opinion.My visceral response is, I was bored. I did not enjoy this match at all."[H/T 411MANIA]

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso announced that he was done with the Bloodline and WWE, stating he was leaving the company. It will be interesting to see how this story moves ahead in the near future.

WWE Hall of Famer gives his idea on how to make the Bloodline story great again

Eric Bischoff has suggested an idea to better the Bloodline story moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff, who was critical of the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, felt that the match did nothing to advance the story.

On a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff was asked about what he would do to reignite the situation. He replied, stating he would bring back Sami Zayn into the fold, which would fire up Jey Uso and furthering the story.

"I don’t know, maybe bring Sami [Zayn] back. Maybe Sami is the catalyst that Jey needs to find his spirit, his spine, his fire. Because if you could get a fired-up Jey? A confident Jey Uso, a hungry Jey Uso that’s not willing to back down. Nut give me somebody that says, ‘F**k it, I’m not taking it anymore, and I’ll do whatever I have to do to beat you.’"

He further said that he would bring back Zayn into the storyline if he was involved in the decision-making.

"And let’s watch that story. And maybe that’s, maybe that’s Sami. ’cause he’s gone out of the storyline now, he’s kind of forgotten about. Let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go-to if I was sitting in a meeting right now at Stanford and going, ‘Okay, now what do we do to try to bring this thing back to life , or bring more life into it?’ I’d like to have a conversation about bringing Sami into it." [H/T 411MANIA]

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the Bloodline in the near future.

