Rikishi reacts to potential WWE return spoiler

Rikishi might be returning to the company for the first time since Survivor Series 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer is rumored to have a role in the upcoming between his two sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The 57-year-old wrestling legend might have accidentally spoiled WWE Payback plans on Twitter. In a now-deleted post, he revealed that he'll be the special guest referee in a match between Jey and Jimmy at next month's Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh.

The former Intercontinental Champion then responded to the fans who might have seen his deleted post on Twitter. He explained that it was a mistake, but he's indeed making a rare public appearance:

"Wrong promoter mistake."

The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion is set to have an autograph signing on August 26 in San Diego, California. He will be at the Ninja Xchange Collectible Expo to meet and greet with fans.

WWE might have plans for Rikishi

Rikishi might have really spoiled WWE's plans for him. WRKD Wrestling via Ringside News reported in a now-deleted post on Twitter that the company is looking into the possibility of using him as the special guest referee for an eventual match between Jey and Jimmy Uso in the future.

"There have been discussions to potentially use Rikishi as a special guest referee in the future for The Usos upcoming feud," the report said.

With what happened at SummerSlam, some fans were not too fond of Jimmy betraying Jey. WWE might make sense of it on Friday's episode of SmackDown, but they will likely need a really good explanation to keep the interest in the story high.

There were also some complaints about why there was interference in the Trial Combat, considering it was a match about honor. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

