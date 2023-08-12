WWE reportedly considering surprise return role for Rikishi

Rikishi might be returning for a surprise role in WWE. The latest reports suggest that the WWE Hall of Famer is under consideration for an upcoming match.

The former Intercontinental Champion was released by WWE in late 2004 and has been working on the independent circuit ever since. He would make sporadic appearances on WWE television over the years before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is looking into bringing back Rikishi to act as a special guest referee for a match between Jey and Jimmy Uso. It should be noted that he is the real-life father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

"There have been discussions to potentially use Rikishi as a special guest referee in the future for The Usos upcoming feud," the report said. (H/T Ringside News)

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment. WRKD Wrestling has also deleted the report on their Twitter account. Nevertheless, some fans are predicting Rikishi to get involved in his twin sons' incoming feud.

When did Rikishi last wrestle for WWE?

The Master of the Stink Face last wrestled inside a WWE ring on the January 6, 2014, episode of Monday Night Raw. He teamed up with Grand Master Sexay and Scotty Too Hotty to defeat Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal of 3MB.

The 57-year-old wrestling legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year later. He was also present at the Raw Reunion show in 2019, and his last appearance for the company was at Survivor Series 2020. He was one of several wrestlers who paid tribute to The Undertaker that night.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are likely heading to a one-on-one match after what happened at SummerSlam. Jey was a second away from dethroning Roman Reigns when Jimmy pulled the referee and then attacked his twin brother. Reigns took advantage to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

