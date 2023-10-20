Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 will be released on November 18, 2023, at 12:00 am PT worldwide. With the latest installment, the Summer Dare in Zom 100 has taken a chilling turn, leaving fans of the series on the edge of their seats. Takemina and Izuna find themselves in a dangerous situation where their lives hang in the balance.

While the duo manages to escape from the clutches of serial killers, they are now confronted with the daunting challenge of navigating the intricate Yamagami residence to avoid being turned into “Mush.” The suspense is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate whether they will survive this challenge and if Akira and others will come to their rescue.

The outcome remains shrouded in mystery, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 to find out what unfolds next in this gripping and suspenseful narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60: Everything we know so far

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 release date and time for all regions:

See below for the exact release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 across the regions, with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, October 8 am Central Time Wednesday, October 18 10 am Eastern Time Wednesday, October 18 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday, October 18 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, October 18 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, October 18 5 pm Australian Central Time Wednesday, October 18 1:30 am Philippines Time Wednesday, October 18 11 pm Brazil Time Wednesday, October 18 12 pm

Where to read Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media, the only online official manga reading website. Fans looking for Haro Aso’s zombie goodness in MangaPlus and other pertinent manga-reading websites will be disappointed as the platforms have yet to license the series

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59: A brief recap of

After some bickering, Akira, Shizuka, and the rest of their group suddenly realized that Takemina and Izuna were missing. The missing pair had ventured into the mysterious depths of the Yamagami mansion. In the underground passage beneath the house, they stumbled upon a chilling site – an array of coffins.

Their curiosity mingled with unease as they dared to open one of the coffins, revealing Mercy’s body. Nearby in a van, Selena and Kazuki lay lifeless, deepening the sense of foreboding. Their exploration took a nightmarish turn as they were pursued by a masked hulking man armed with a wooden mallet.

This relentless pursuer eventually overpowered them, leaving Takemina and Izuna unconscious. When they awoke, they were bound to chairs, facing not only the captor but also a mysterious old man. The old man unveiled his sinister plan to the pair, revealing that they were about to become sacrifices for his zombified wife.

Zombified old woman of the Yamagami mansion (Image via Viz Media/Haro Aso)

The masked captor named Sugizo dragged Mercy’s body to reduce it to a pulp, which later would be fed to his grandmother. Driven by desperation and determination, the two managed to break free and escape, only to find themselves disoriented within the mansion’s labyrinthine confines, sealed off from all sides.

Izuna grappled with an emotional breakdown, facing the terrifying reality of her impending doom. In this dire moment, Takemina took charge, encouraging her to leverage her gamer knowledge by approaching the situation as if it were a horror video game.

Their journey continued as they stumbled upon a mysterious door that swung open suddenly. Hopeful for an escape route, Izuna rushed toward it, but Takemina stopped her. The latter proclaimed to draw on the experience he gained while playing his type of game. Takemina stayed behind with Izuna to strategize and prepare for the challenges that lay ahead.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60

Old man of the Yamagami mansion (Image via Viz Media/Ahro Aso)

Takemina Minakata is known for his “You Only Live Once” attitude which eventually makes him one of the courageous members of the team. Given how he once risked his life to save Akira, it is presumable that he will do the same for Izuna. However, what is currently going on inside his head continues to be a mystery and will only be revealed during Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60.

Despite their efforts, Takemina and Izuna could likely get caught again, but hopefully, it can be expected that their friends might come to their rescue, showcasing that they have each other’s back. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 60 promises to be a crucial installment, and fans can eagerly anticipate the developments that await in the ongoing saga of this captivating narrative.

