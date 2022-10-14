Shelley Duvall net worth: The Shining star's fortune explored as she poses for rare photo with a fan in ages

Actress Shelley Duvall was recently spotted in a rare picture 20 years after she made the decision to retire from acting.

In the photo, posted from a private Twitter account, Duvall was unrecognizable as she posed with a fan and held a copy of the 1981 film Popeye. The actress played the character Olive in the film that starred Robin Williams as the titular character.

In the latest image, Shelley Duvall is seen smiling, with one of her front teeth missing, as she rested her chin on her hand.

The Shining actress was wearing casual attire and was in the local area. She last made a public appearance when she gave an interview to Dr. Phil's Phil McGraw for The Hollywood Reporter. It was during this interview that details of her declining mental health were brought into the limelight.

While fans were haunted by how unrecognizable she looked, they were just as unhappy about the way she was questioned about her mental health.

Shelley Duvall’s net worth explored

Shelley Duvall, who has gained recognition for portraying distinct and eccentric characters, is most famously known for her role in the 1980 cult-classic, The Shining.

She has also won a number of accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award and a Peabody Award. Shelley was also nominated for a British Academy Film Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 73-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Although detailed information on her assets is not available, she has earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry.

Duvall was spotted by director Robert Altman, who was impressed with her performance and cast her in the 1970 black comedy film, Brewster McCloud. Altman and Duvall continued to collaborate on more projects like McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, and 3 Women.

Shelley Duvall played a supporting role in the 1977 satirical romantic comedy-drama film Annie Hall. She was the host of Saturday Night Live and gained recognition for portraying Olive Oyl in the 1980 musical comedy film, Popeye.

She eventually became famous for her role in the horror film, The Shining. Released in 1980, Duvall’s performance was initially panned by critics but with time, the reception towards her role improved.

The Shining received mixed reviews at the time of its release, but it eventually became a cult classic. The film's direct sequel, Doctor Sleep, was released 39 years later in November 2019.

Duvall became a popular name for her appearances in films like Time Bandits, Frankenweenie, and Roxanne. She then created and hosted shows like Faerie Tale Theatre and Tall Tales & Legends. She continued to act in films like The Underneath and The Portrait of a Lady.

Shelley Duvall’s last film as an actress was 2002's Manna from Heaven. She retired from acting the same year and has preferred to stay away from the spotlight ever since. However, her mental health issues have been a topic of discussion for all these years.

