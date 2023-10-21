The Rising of the Shield Hero manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero manga was an important series when it came out back in 2014 because it kickstarted the isekai trend. Now, that subgenre alone has become an entire industry in the manga and anime medium. The story of four Japanese teenagers being chosen to fight great threats in a fantasy setting has become the basis of the isekai genre with some minor changes, which speaks volumes of Aiya Kyu's story.

Part of the series' appeal is that The Rising of the Shield Hero manga has a ton of world-building that is still being developed and the main cast, particularly Naofumi, is very endearing and charming. There is much to like about this series and this is why people keep giving both the manga and the anime a ton of attention, with all the qualities that the story has.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Rising of the Shield Hero manga.

Where to read

Unfortunately for a lot of people who want to read The Rising of the Shield Hero manga, there are no official manga apps where they can download it and give the series a chance. It is unfortunate and, as of this moment, there are no clear platforms to read the series published by Media Factory, who own the publishing rights of the manga.

On the other hand, there are a lot of choices where people can buy the physical copies of the series on Amazon. There are several physical copies of the manga in English on that platform and there are also Kindle editions of the series, which are cheaper and can allow newcomers to gauge the story before buying more.

What to expect

Naofumi Iwatani is the main character of the series. He is a Japanese teenager from the modern day and was chosen, along with three other characters, to play a major role in a fantasy setting, like most isekai series.

This is a parallel universe where these four teenagers were chosen to play a role as the world's Cardinal Heroes and face monsters from other dimensions known as Waves.

The thing about the series is that the other three characters fare a lot better from the get-go, and Naofumi is handed the worst cards, which plays a major role in the story. He is given a shield, the sole defensive weapon, and gets very little support, with the only princess helping him ending up as a traitor and even going as far as saying that he falsely s*xually assaulted her.

All of this leads to Naofumi becoming a lot more cynical and having to work in a lot of small jobs to get by, which is something that leads to a lot of different adventures across the series. However, his luck begins to change as he makes more friends and faces a lot more threats, including the aforementioned Waves.

Final thoughts

The Rising of the Shield Hero manga helped define the isekai genre and made it a lot more popular, with a lot of people claiming that this series was the first one of its type to be successful. The manga has a lot of great things and deserves more attention than it gets.

