Who does Sung Jin-woo end up with in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling has garnered immense popularity in recent years thanks to its captivating story and supremely likable main character. Sung Jin-woo undergoes a remarkable transformation from the "World's Weakest Hunter" to an incredibly powerful being. While this ascent to strength takes centerstage, the story does involve some romantic undertones. So who does Jin-woo end up with?

The love life of Sung Jin-woo takes a backseat for most of Solo Leveling as he remains focused on his goal of becoming strong enough to support his family. But he does get entangled in a few fleeting romances that hint at his eventual life partner by the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Solo Leveling manhwa.

Jin-Woo's romantic journey: from Lee Joo-Hee to Cha Hae-In

One of the first potential love interests introduced in the series is Jin-woo's childhood friend, Lee Joo-hee. She is a skilled B-Rank hunter and healer who is among the few people who believes in Jin-woo's abilities. During a disastrous dungeon raid, Lee and Jin-woo go through a severely traumatic experience.

This causes Lee to retire from her hunting profession and distance herself from that world. So while initial chemistry seemed to exist, circumstances drove them apart.

As Jin-woo's astounding growth in strength leads him to interact with more hunters, he meets Cha Hae-In, an S-Rank hunter. Her unique ability to detect other hunters' souls allows her to realize that Jin-woo does not lust for power or arrogance, which has consumed his peers.

After battling several threats together, Hae-In falls in love with Jin-woo's selflessness and kindness, along with his jaw-dropping new powers. While the manhwa does not delve too deeply into their burgeoning affection, its later portions do confirm that Jin-woo and Hae-In eventually get married and have a son named Sung Suho.

So by the end, Cha Hae-In becomes Jin-woo's life partner and the mother of his child. Their ceremony also features the attendance of some hugely influential and powerful beings, attesting to Jin-woo's dizzying stature by then.

Underplayed but impactful romance in Solo Leveling

As mentioned earlier, the exploration of romantic relationships does not get too much spotlight in the Solo Leveling manhwa. This gives readers an understanding of Jin-woo's explosive power gains and how he chooses to use them responsibly.

Yet, the connection with Hae-In, culminating in a family, gives essential closure regarding the main character's personal life. It also sets up possibilities to expand upon should the anime adaptation opt to accentuate the love angle.

Since Cha Hae-In is presented much earlier in the anime compared to her original introduction in the manhwa, fans speculate more focus on her chemistry with Sung Jin-woo. Their emotional bond, formed through understanding each other's motivations and mutual care, adds impactful value.

Conclusion

In Solo Leveling, Chae Hae-In emerges as Sung Jin-Woo's major romantic interest, despite initial sparks with Lee Joo-Hee. Hae-In's intrigue regarding Jin-woo's contrasting humility and ambitions eventually blossoms into love. They marry and have a son named Sung Suho, according to the concluding portions of the manhwa.

So while downplayed for most parts, Jin-woo does end up with Cha Hae-In in a relationship that promises to endure given the depth of affection showcased. Their story remains open-ended enough for the anime to potentially expand upon it as well. But the manhwa leaves no doubt regarding who Sung Jin-woo ultimately gives his heart to.